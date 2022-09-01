High School Football Capsule: Cedar Falls (1-0) at Waterloo West (1-0)

When : Friday, 7:30 p.m.

: Cedar Falls won its fifth straight in the series, 52-14, last fall. What to watch : After rushing for 285 yards against East last week, including 185 from running back Cavelle Fay, but can the Wahawks solve a stingy Cedar Falls defense that blanked Johnston, 14-0? A key will be blocking defensive end Drew Campbell, who already holds several Division I offers as a junior. Last week, Campbell had five tackles for loss and two sacks. Cedar Falls is looking for more consistency on offense. The Tigers were forced to punt seven times last week. Junior Drake Gelhaus will get the call against at running back as senior Jacob Kieler is out indefinitely.

What to watch : After rushing for 285 yards against East last week, including 185 from running back Cavelle Fay, but can the Wahawks solve a stingy Cedar Falls defense that blanked Johnston, 14-0? A key will be blocking defensive end Drew Campbell, who already holds several Division I offers as a junior. Last week, Campbell had five tackles for loss and two sacks. Cedar Falls is looking for more consistency on offense. The Tigers were forced to punt seven times last week. Junior Drake Gelhaus will get the call against at running back as senior Jacob Kieler is out indefinitely.

Quoting Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert:

On last week, "Really pleased with our effort against Johnston, especially the defense. We were backed up a couple of times and they stepped up and preserved the shutout."

On his team, "Overall, in all phases we have to better. We have to be more consistent on offense, especially on third down. That has been a point of emphasis this week."

On West, "Impressed with their tailback, he had a good night week one. The quarterback did a good job. They been throw oriented in the past, but showed a willingness to run the football."

Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:

On Cedar Falls, "As always Cedar Falls will be a disciplined team, a team that will be aggressive on defense. We had a lot of penalties last week, and that is something we have to clean up before facing a good Cedar Falls team."

On his team, "We won't change a lot. We just have to play sound, fundamentally good football."

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson