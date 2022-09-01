 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAPSULE

High School Football Capsule: Cedar Falls (1-0) at Waterloo West (1-0)

  • 0
Clip art prep football
  • When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
  • Last meeting: Cedar Falls won its fifth straight in the series, 52-14, last fall.
  • What to watch: After rushing for 285 yards against East last week, including 185 from running back Cavelle Fay, but can the Wahawks solve a stingy Cedar Falls defense that blanked Johnston, 14-0? A key will be blocking defensive end Drew Campbell, who already holds several Division I offers as a junior. Last week, Campbell had five tackles for loss and two sacks. Cedar Falls is looking for more consistency on offense. The Tigers were forced to punt seven times last week. Junior Drake Gelhaus will get the call against at running back as senior Jacob Kieler is out indefinitely.
  • Quoting Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert:

On last week, "Really pleased with our effort against Johnston, especially  the defense. We were backed up a couple of times and they stepped up and preserved the shutout."

People are also reading…

On his team, "Overall, in all phases we have to better. We have to be more consistent on offense, especially on third down. That has been a point of emphasis this week."

On West, "Impressed with their tailback, he had a good night week one. The quarterback did a good job. They been throw oriented in the past, but showed a willingness to run the football."

  • Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:

On Cedar Falls, "As always Cedar Falls will be a disciplined team, a team that will be aggressive on defense. We had a lot of penalties last week, and that is something we have to clean up before facing a good Cedar Falls team."

On his team, "We won't change a lot. We just have to play sound, fundamentally good football."

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metro runners have a lot to prove

Metro runners have a lot to prove

Brett Egen and Leah Jennings have a lot to prove in their debut seasons as the boys and girls cross country coaches, but they’re lucky to have returning talent to help.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News