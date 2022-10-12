High School Football Capsule: Bettendorf at No. 6 Cedar Falls

Bettendorf (2-5) at

No. 6 Cedar Falls (5-2)

When : Friday, 7:15 p.m.

: Friday, 7:15 p.m. Where : UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls Last meeting : Bettendorf won last season, 28-0.

: Bettendorf won last season, 28-0. What to watch : Cedar Falls picked up its third win in a row and climbed to No. 6 in the Class 5A rankings behind a standout, 224 yard, three-touchdown performance from junior running back Drake Gelhaus. Gelhaus broke out for the Tigers this season and racked up 550 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground during the Tigers winning streak. Defensively, the Tigers have come up with 29 tackles for loss over the last three games and held opposing offenses to just 7.7 points per game. Bettendorf started the season 0-4, but with a 2-1 record over the last three weeks--and 587 yards on the ground--it appears they righted the ship. The Bulldogs come to town on the heels of a big, 42-6 win over Iowa City West last week. Friday night will serve as the final regular season home game for the Tigers and Senior Night for the 19 seniors on the Tigers roster.

On the message during the winning streak, “We have gotten a little bit better, but I think the theme is we have to keep finding little ways to push our team forward….Our kids have to stay focused and find little ways, in each phase of the game, to get better this week.”

On Senior Night, “It is a big night for [the seniors]. It is their last regular season home game in the dome. I know they want to go out and play well and the other kids on our team want to go out and have a good performance on senior night...There are a variety of emotions for those kids. All the years they have been playing football, they have had two, some three, years of playing in the dome as their home stadium. It is a big night for them. We want to control those emotions, go out, settle in and make a bunch of plays, but be consistent with what we are doing.”

On Bettendorf, “You got a Bettendorf team coming in that we struggled with last year down on the road. You look at what they did last week versus Iowa City West. They took a 4-2 team and beat them 42-6 and it was really never a contest being 35-0 at halftime…They are a very physical team. That is the characteristic that they have always had…They are a tough, physical team. They are going to come out with a good size offensive line. They have been able to rush the ball. Deep, real balanced. They are averaging right around 300 yards per game, 24 points per game. Same thing on defense, they are going to be physical up front. That front seven is always a tough group to deal with.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Ethan Petrik