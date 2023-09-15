CEDAR FALLS — The top-ranked Cedar Falls Tigers did not win the 38th Rich Engel Classic in typical fashion on Thursday.

Already down Connor Martin, who did not compete on Thursday, the Tigers lost No. 2 Ahmed Aldamak and No. 3 Luke Hartman midway through the race as Aldamak stopped to help an injured Hartman.

The Tigers took first place despite missing three of their top five runners.

“I am really proud of the guys for stepping up,” Cedar Falls head coach Brett Egan said. “We knew it was going to be a tough meet as we were training through it after our great performances at Marshalltown. For us to come away with a team victory was pretty surprising. I am really just happy with the guys and their efforts tonight.”

Cedar Falls narrowly edged out Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64-69 as four Tigers managed to finish inside the top 15.

Sophomore Jaden Merrick, who broke the Cedar Falls school record exactly one week prior to Thursday, clocked his usual excellence with a time of 15:46.8. Though 36 seconds slower than his school-record mark, Merrick shattered the course record at Birdsall Park, beating the previous record of 15:51.7 set by Miles Wilson of Cedar Rapids Kennedy last year.

As he leaves records in his wake, Merrick said his main motivator remains team success.

“I am just hoping for the team to have good results,” Merrick said. “And hopefully a good finish at state.”

Behind Merrick, Kieran DeGroote, John Ferguson and Brayden Frey finished 13th, 14th and 15th with times of 16:50.1, 16:52.1 and 16:57.0, respectively. Jack Considine rounded out the varsity scorers for Cedar Falls in 21st with a time of 17:13.0.

“They really believe in the training,” Egan said. “They push each other in practice and they just know they can compete at that level. Some of the guys, this was there first opportunity to be in that varsity race. So, they knew they could take advantage of it and compete with the top guys in the state.”

Ferguson also credited the team’s successes to their relationship and their training.

“The relationship we have with each other—it is brotherhood,” Ferguson said. “So, (we are) pushing each other hard all day, every day at practices. Keeping each other accountable, eating well.”

According to Merrick, the depth of the Tigers helped them to maximize their results from offseason and in-season training.

“It is nice to have teammates there to push you,” Merrick said. “In workouts and stuff too, we have people to run with so it helps a lot.”

The top-end talent, depth and brotherhood allowed the Tigers to secure the top spot in Class 4A in the Iowa High School Cross Country Rankings beginning week three of the season.

According to Egan, the leadership of the Tigers senior class of Considine, Frey, Hartman, Sam O’Hair, Tyler Bailey, and Vince Frederiksen stepped into leadership roles in the program.

“It is just a really special group of seniors that are leading this team,” Egan said. “I have known over the past four years they were going to be a really awesome group to lead and that they were going to raise the bar for the program. It is a special mix of guys that I am really thankful for.”

Senior Ahmed Aldamak, who transferred to Cedar Falls from Ames after last season, also provided a boost to the Tigers lineup.

“The guys knew with him coming in that they needed to raise their game,” Egan said.

According to Ferguson, the Tigers knew, entering the season, that they possessed a unique blend of leadership, depth and talent to make noise in Class 4A. Thus, they set their sights high at the start of the season and have not waffled on their goals since.

“It takes five to win a state championship,” Ferguson said. “That is what we are here to do.”

In an even greater show of depth, Cedar Falls also won the junior varsity competition on Thursday with all seven of its JV competitors finishing in the top 15 including four top five finishes.

Grundy Center duo posts top 10 finish: Grundy Center finished ninth in the team standings, but senior Kaden Lynch and Emerson Vokes posted standout performances in pacing the Spartans.

Lynch led the way with a ninth place finish, clocking a time of 16:44.0.

Vokes came in just behind Lynch with a time of 16:46.6, placing tenth overall.

38th Rich Engel Classic Results

GIRLS

Top 10: 1. Keele Leitzen, Hempstead, 18:38.7, 2. Nakia Ollivierre, West, 18:51.9, 3. Claire Helmers, Ames, 18:58.9, 4. Leah Klapatauskas, Dubuque Senior, 19:01.3, 5. Julia Gehl, Hempstead, 19:28.3, 6. Claire Hoyer, Dubuque Senior, 19:34.4, 7. Lauren Risdal, Ames, 19:41.7, 8. Evie Henneberry, Hempstead, 19:43.6, 9. Katie Van Waning, City West, 19:52.1, 10. Amelia Roe, Decorah, 19:52.1.

Team Standings: 1. Dubuque Senior 48, 2. Hempstead 50, 3. Cedar Falls 111, 4. Ames 113, 5. City West 170, 6. City Liberty 181, 7. Mason City 182, 8. Bettendorf 245, 9. Decorah 261, 10. Western Dubuque 266, 11. Hudson 283, 12. Cedar Rapids Washington 314, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 333, T14. Dike-New Hartford 387, T14. Grundy Center 387, 16. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 521.

BOYS

Top 10: 1. 1. Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls, 15:46.8, 2. Tommy Hensley, Urbandale, 16:05.8, 3. Adam Gray, Kennedy, 16:11.4, 4. Blake Smith, Urbandale, 16:18.1, 5. Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 16:19.5, 6. Jacob Bruns, Kennedy, 16:24.2, 7. Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty, 16:33.4, 8. Reece Murray, Kennedy, 16:37.7, 9. Kaden Lynch, Grundy Center, 16:44.0, 10. Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center, 16:46.6.

Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 64, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 69, 3. Iowa City Liberty 101, 4. Urbandale 126, 5. Bettendorf 155, 6. Linn-Mar 159, 7. Dubuque Senior 173, 8. Iowa City West 222, 9. Grundy Center 228, 10. Ankeny 243, 11. Waterloo West 251, 12. Decorah 314, 13. Western Dubuque 331, 14. Cedar Rapids Washington 411, 15. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 426, 16. Hudson 502, 17. Dike-New Hartford 554, 18. Valley Lutheran 588.