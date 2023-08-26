CEDAR RAPIDS – The Cedar Falls boys’ and girls’ cross country teams dominated the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational Saturday.

Each running in the Black Division, the Tigers easily won both the boys’ and girls’ competitions.

In the girls’ race four Cedar Falls runners finished in the top five.

Maddie Gallagher paced the way with a runner-up finish as she crossed the 5K finish line in 20 minutes 40.5 seconds.

Jose Simonson was third (20:51.1), Zoe Zylstra was fourth (20:43.4) and freshman Emerson Fonley was fifth in 21:05.6.

The Tigers scored 21 points to finish clear and far ahead of Prairie (64).

Anna Becker added another top-ten finish for Cedar Falls by taking seventh in 21:18.5.

In the boys’ race. Jaden Merrick blazed to a winning time of 15 minutes 47.9 seconds as he crossed the finish line nearly 27 seconds head of Western Dubuque’s Quentin Nauman.

Luke Hartman took third (16:15.5) and Ahmed Aldamak was fourth (16:23.0) as the Tigers 21 points finished well ahead of Prairie’s 66.

John Ferguson was sixth, Charlie Wiering seventh, Connor Martin eighth and Kieran DeGroote 10th to round out a strong race for the Tigers.