High School Cross Country: Cedar Falls boys win in Dubuque

DUBUQUE – All five scoring runners for Cedar Falls finished in the Top Ten as the Tiger boys’ cross country team captured the Jim Boughton Invitational at the Dubuque Cross Country Course Tuesday.

Freshman Jade Merrick took third in 15 minutes 41.5 seconds to lead the way for Cedar Falls who finished with 37 points. Dubuque Hempstead was second with 56 and Pleasant Valley third with 60.

Following Merrick across the finish line for the Tigers was Colin Johnson in seventh, Colby Cryer in eight, Luke Hartman in ninth and Gavin Denholm in 10th.

John Ferguson took 14th, and Connor Martin was 23rd for CF. The Tigers had just a 1 minute and 20 second split between Merrick and Martin.

In the girls’ race CF’s Zoe Zylstra took seventh in 18:57.6, while the Tigers finished fifth.