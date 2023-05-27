Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — Come on!

The Cedar Falls boys’ tennis team made a habit of yelling the encouraging exclamation to each other throughout the season. So, it was fitting for junior Param Sampat to yell it after he sealed the Tigers trip to state.

Come on!

Sampat, the Tigers No. 1 player, needed to come from behind against Mason City junior Reed Kruger in the substate final, last week, to send the Tigers to the class 2A team state tournament. Despite the wind at his back, the junior lost set one 6-7(1-7), forcing him to change his approach.

“In the second set, I had to forget that past set and I had to keep moving forward,” Sampat said. “I started playing a different style of game. I started playing more to his weaknesses.”

Sampat’s new strategy frustrated his opponent as he won the second set handedly.

“I just kept doing that same thing,” Sampat said. “I cruised through the next two sets 6-3, 6-3. It started going a lot better when I changed it up a little.”

According to Cedar Falls No. 3 player Anurag Anugu, the Tigers, who led the meet 4-0 as Sampat and Kruger wrapped up their match, rushed Sampat as he yelled come on.

“I finished my match really quick,” Anugu said. “I was the second one off the court. We had two really close matches when we were already up 4-0. We felt pretty confident, but we really did not want to go to doubles since Mason City is a really solid doubles team.”

“The moment Param closed out the match, we all were so excited. We rushed the court…It was one of the best days of my life, honestly.”

Cedar Falls’ ticket to state was their first since 2013 which also marked the last time a metro team qualified for the boys’ state tournament. The Tigers open with Iowa City West Wednesday at 9 a.am. at Waukee Northwest High School

Head coach Brian Suiter, who has coached the Tigers since 2011, said the qualification feels particular special after coming up just short the previous five seasons.

“It was pretty exciting because we have come very close” Suiter said. “We are in our fifth, 10-win season in a row. We have been right there. To finally get over that hump was really good. To do it 5-0 against a No. 6-ranked Mason City team—it was fun doing it at their place.”

Suiter continued and said he felt confident coming into the season.

“We knew we had the right players in place,” Suiter said. “We finished last year ranked seventh. We finished 2021 ranked seventh also. The coaches that vote in the polls know where we are. So, we felt like we were about the same spot again…and thought that we had a really good shot.”

According to Anugu, a senior, the opportunity to finish off his high school career at the state tournament is an opportunity he will cherish.

“I have been playing tennis seriously since I was six years old,” Anugu said. “I felt like we deserved to go to state…I know we have a good team…We have all put in the work. It finally pays off in my senior year so it is a real delight to finally be able to go to state with the entire team.”

He added that, despite the Tigers lack of experience at the state tournament, they should anticipate a strong group of teams with deep lineups.

“The difference is that there will be elite level players not just at the top half, but all the way up to six,” Anugu said. “Everyone is going to be a solid player. Everyone is going to have the mentality…We just have to play our A game. We cannot play afraid.”

Sampat sees the Tigers’ upcoming challenge in a similar manner, but said he sees an advantage to their status as the unlikely qualifier.

“Nobody expected us to make state,” Sampat said. “Nobody also expects me to win a match. When you have that imbalance…I do not have any pressure on me to win. If I lose, it was expected. If I win, no one saw it coming.”

“I do not have that pressure so I can play freely. I can play how I want to play while the other person is more concerned with ‘Oh, if I lose, it will be shameful.’ I can play however I want. I can hit the shots that I want. They have the expectations. I do not.”

