Cliff Paulsen joked that it had taken “500,000 yards” from his team to get seven individuals and three relays qualified for the Iowa State Boys’ Swimming Championships.

In reality, the Cedar Falls boys’ swim team swam that distance over the course of each of its practices combined, but their coach said the Tigers’ hard work paved the way to Iowa City.

“This is just hard working group of kids,” Paulsen said. “They have all put in the time this year. Some years, no, but this year they have put in the time.”

Following a strong showing in Dubuque in district meet action, Cedar Falls placed a competitor or relay team in 10 out of the 11 events. Although they missed out on sending a participant in the 100 yard backstroke and therefore missed out on their goal of sending someone in every event, Paulsen said his team was “stoked” by their success.

Led by John Butler and Drew Langner, eight of the Tigers’ 15 bids came in their deepest event—the freestyle.

Butler earned spots in the 100 and 200 yard freestyle and Langner qualified in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle.

Cedar Falls’ depth in the event made for a high level of competition in practice which Butler credited for his success this season.

“I had Drew pushing me in the 50 and the 100,” Butler said. “It is nice—in any event—to have a big set of guys push you.”

According to Langner, the depth also helped prepare him for the narrow margins separating the top overall seed from the 16th seed in the 50 yard freestyle. With just 0.88 of a second separating Lance Swanepoel of Ankey in first from Cooper Rogers of Waukee in 16th, Langner, who enters competition seeded seventh, knows the competition at state will be fierce.

“It is all super close,” Langner said. “So, I am pretty happy where I am at…I think I can improve on that…I want to place on the podium.”

Cedar Falls’ freestyle depth did not stop with its top two or even the four that make up either the Tigers’ 200 yard or 400 yard relay teams. According to Paulsen, the Cedar Falls B relay, which the team affectionately dubbed “the best B relay in the state,” helped to propel the Tigers to new heights this season.

“They were hugely instrumental in getting everyone [to state],” Paulsen said. “We talked over and over again that they are the unsung heroes of an undefeated dual meet season…Every meet we give out—like in a football they call it a game ball—it is one of the lane line buoys…If you added it up, I think more of those [members of the B relay] ended up getting those than the ones that are possibly going to be standing on the podium at state.”

In addition to Langner and Butler, Grant Redfern and Joseph Blasen will represent Cedar Falls in the freestyle. However, Redfern and Blasen both qualified in the 500 yard freestyle—the longest event, in terms of distance.

Blasen, who is also qualified in the 100 yard breaststroke, said he is approaching the meet with no stress. A junior for Cedar Falls, Blasen qualified for state as a freshman, but said he took a step backwards his sophomore season.

“It was really all mental,” Blasen said. “Weeks later, I was doing what I had been doing my freshman year. I just needed to get in the right headspace…I tried to focus on relaxing this year and no expectations.”

Blasen said he will be pleased with a repeat performance of his districts times, but welcomes any chance at improvement.

Outside of the freestyle corps, Cole Wilson will represent Cedar Falls in the 100 yard breaststroke and 200 yard individual medley. According to Wilson, he really hit his stride as the season wore on and earned the sixth seed in the medley.

“I have always been strong at butterfly and breaststroke,” Wilson said. “I have been working on my freestyle recently. I think all of them came together towards the end of the season.”

Sam Weaver (200 yard IM, 100 breaststroke) and Peyton Riggins (100 yard butterfly) round out the Tigers seven individual qualifiers.

West’s Sabanagic exceeds expectations with state berth: Waterloo West senior Ian Sabanagic could not imagine a better conclusion to his high school swimming career.

The lone representative from Waterloo United punched his ticket to Iowa City with a personal best in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 22.57.

“[It has been] a wonderful senior season—making it to state,” Sabanagic said. “The end goal is sub-22 to finish off my senior season or to make it to Saturday as a top 16 finisher.”

Waterloo United swim coach Jeff Kamp said Sabanagic’s opportunity to compete at state comes after three seasons spent battling injury.

“It has been a few years since we had boys at state,” Kamp said. “Ian really has fought injuries his whole career. This is the healthiest he has been in four years.”

Given his injury history, Kamp said the senior went far beyond his expectations coming into the season, but explained some tweaks to his training regimen paved the way for his growth.

“Usually by this time, he was done swimming,” Kamp said. “We lightened up his load on his training, trying to keep him healthy, so it has been a good season for him.”

While state qualification marks the accomplishment of a career-long goal, Saganagic said he feels like he has more left to show.

“I had someone record my 50 and I broke down, afterwards, what was wrong with it,” Sabanagic said. “There were many points that were not the best, but I powered through it…It puts me in a good position where I can get top 16.”