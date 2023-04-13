WATERLOO – Cedar Falls racked up its first win of the season on Thursday in a 3-0 victory over Waverly-Shell Rock at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

After two consecutive shutout losses to start the year, Braden Frey tallied the Tigers’ first goal of the year.

The Tigers scored two more times, but the first proved to be enough to carry the day. Head coach Aldin Muhamedagic said it was exactly what his team needed after two good performances that didn’t pan out into victories.

“A win against Waverly, obviously too is going to be a good booster to continue with our season,” Muhamedagic said. “It’s the first win, obviously and we’re going to build on it, improve things still and… it’s just a good confidence booster for the entire team as well.

Cedar Falls offense was fierce in the first half, spending the majority of it in the Go Hawks’ half of the field, but they were unable to connect for a goal. This was in no small part due to strong winds blowing the ball astray. Muhamedagic added the team was also eager to score, causing somewhat sloppier play as they went into each other’s lanes.

However, with 21 minutes and 37 in the second half and with sides switched, Frey made the goal, putting the Tigers on the scoreboard.

“That corner wasn’t really mine to take, but I was kind of feeling it and felt like we needed a good booster, so I just stepped up,” Frey said. “I think I may have gotten a little lucky, but in the end, it went in.”

This was followed up by another goal by Cooba Patterson with eight minutes and 41 seconds left. Less than two minutes later Allen Mrzljak widened the lead by three. Now that a win is under their belts, Muhamedagic hopes it’s full steam ahead for the Tigers

“At any time when you start your season, you want to make sure that you can start scoring and converting your chances into the goals, obviously,” he said. “And this is a good opportunity for us.”

Meanwhile, Waverly-Shell Rock coach Cole Glanzer said that he expected a hard game going in, having lost to Cedar Falls last year 10-0. However, he was proud they held as well as they did in the first half and hopes they can improve as the season continues.

“It was a fight and a grit that I haven’t seen from this team yet and so that was really encouraging for me as a coach,” Glanzer said. “And so I think if we keep up this energy and intensity and playing with confidence, I think we’re going to be a dangerous team in our class.”