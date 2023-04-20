CEDAR FALLS — Brayden Frey hoped the game did not come down to him.

But, after three goals per side and massive stop from Cedar Falls keeper Ethan Beneke on Waterloo West’s final penalty kick, Frey stepped into the goal area with the game on the line.

Four quick chop steps, a plant and boot later, Frey pivoted backwards and raced towards his teammates. The Cedar Falls junior converted on the try to propel the Tigers over the Wahawks 2-1.

“I was hoping it would not come down to me,” Frey said. “I am 0-for-1 in PKs in practice so far, but I knew I had to step up for my team. I knew my team was counting on me. This is a big game for us. I could not let them down.”

Although Frey his emotion immediately following the goal as surprise, he noted that he could not imagine a different way to end the heated, crosstown rivalry.

Cedar Falls head coach Aldin Muhamedagic said he felt his team played well for the entirety of the contest despite the need for a goal in the waning moments to tie the game and send it to overtime.

“We played really well today,” Muhamedagic said. “This game—against West—means a lot. It is just a big boost for our team going into the next couple games.”

Muhamedagic also credited Beneke for his clutch play in net.

“Every player—especially keeper—was great,” Muhamedagic said. “Coming down with a couple key saves for us made a huge difference for our team. PKs are always like a lottery. Him coming up with a save at the end made a huge difference for us.”

Despite the loss, West head coach Mike Penning took quite a few positives away from the performance of his youthful team.

“We played hard,” Penning said. “Cedar Falls is always going work hard and play physical…I was happy with how we came out and competed. We did not shy away. It was a fun game to watch.”

“We had two freshmen make penalties in the penalty shootout. I like these young guys. They come to practice every day and want to get better. They are learning from the old guys that we have. It is a good time to be a Wahawks, right now.”

A back and forth affair from start to finish, West broke through with the first goal of the game. West’s Aziz Salihovic converted on a PK in the 18th minute of action. The sophomore beat Beneke with a shot to the top left corner for his team-leading fourth goal of the season.

In the 33rd minute, Salihovic drew a free kick just outside the Cedar Falls goal area. Aidin Bajramovic sent a well-struck shot on net, but Beneke swallowed up the chance and ended the scoring opportunity for West.

Neither team scored in the final seven minutes of the first half as the Wahawks took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Early in the second half, West threatened to double its lead as junior Charlie Rowenhorst forwarded the ball to freshman Bo Tee. Tee split the Cedar Falls defenders and got a one-on-one opportunity. Beneke came up with a big toe save to send the shot wide of the goal.

Cedar Falls looked to draw even in the 19th minute of the half. The Tigers earned back-to-back corner kicks. The Wahawks cleared the first out of bounds and West keeper Kaden McConnell stymied an in-close chance on the second to preserve the West lead.

Cedar Falls finally managed to draw even with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

Rentse DeJong took a penalty kick for the Tigers in the 35th minute of the second half and looked to beat McConnell on the left side. The West keeper made a strong stop, but DeJong picked up his own rebound and buried the game-tying goal.

Neither team scored in either overtime period before Cedar Falls won, outscoring West 4-3, in the penalty shootout.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 3-4 on the season. Muhamedagic said his injury-riddled squad gained a lot of moment moving forward.

“I think it is a big booster for us,” Muhamedagic said. “Going into the Monday and the Tuesday game, it is going to be tough as well…It is something we look forward to. We have a great squad.”

“They have worked hard in the last couple weeks. It is starting to click on and pay off in the last couple weeks.”

Moving forward, the Wahawks, who fell to 5-2 on the season, do not have time to dwell on the loss according to Penning.

“Whether it is good or bad, we have a game tomorrow,” Penning said. “I know they will be ready to go and excited to get another game under their belt tomorrow night.”