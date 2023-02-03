CEDAR FALLS — A quartet of Tigers scored in double figures as (12-4) Cedar Falls downed metro rival No. 7 Waterloo West, 71-58, for the second time this season.

Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz credited the Tigers victory on Friday night to a complimentary effort and high energy from start to finish.

“It was a gritty performance on the defensive end,” Schutlz said. “I though the defense ignited our offense. That is how we want to be. That is how we try to script things with our program. The kids came ready to play tonight.”

The Tigers did not wait long to jump on their prey as they took an 11-3 lead in the first five minutes of action. Cade Courbat led the scoring early for Cedar Falls with four points.

Cedar Falls’ quick first strike prompted a timeout from West in an attempt to slow the Tigers’ attack while finding a rhythm on offense.

Out of the timeout, Joseph Hudson managed his second three-pointer of the night to cut it to 13-6, but a buzzer-beating triple by Dallas Bear put Cedar Falls ahead by 10 at the end of the first.

The Wahawks spent much of the second quarter without their leading scorer as Si’Marion Anderson picked up three fouls in first quarter.

Cedar Falls pressed their advantage and got its home crowd, which Schultz called Cedar Falls’ best of the season, into the game. With 6:51 to go in the first half, Bear lobbed the ball up to Courbat on a fast break for the alley-oop slam.

“I knew the [defender] was going to come up on to me,” Bear said. “I knew that Cade would go up and get it. I just had to throw it in his area and I knew he had it.”

According to Bear and Schultz, the Tigers’ ability to get its home fans buzzing played a massive role in maintaining their energy throughout the game.

The Tigers rode momentum to a 35-24 lead at halftime as their three-headed monster of Bear, Courbat and Anthony Galvin had Cedar Falls clicking on all cylinders.

After scoring 10 points in the first half, Keishaun Pendleton erupted into the spotlight as he scored 10 points in the third quarter.

Pendleton’s scoring explosion powered a second-half surge for the Wahawks who trimmed Cedar Falls’ lead to five by the start of the fourth quarter.

Although he is not the team’s leading scorer, Pendleton’s big night, in the absence of Anderson who fouled out with a minute to go in the third, did not surprise West head coach Cliff Berinobis.

“He is capable of that so it does not shock me,” Berinobis said. “Keishaun does Keishaun…He plays hard.”

Despite Pendleton finishing with 29 points, the Wahawks’ comeback effort fell short in the fourth quarter as the Tigers outscored West 22-14 in the final frame and won by 13.

Bear concluded the night with 18 points to lead Cedar Falls while Courbat and Galvin added 16 and 15, respectively.

Jake Peters rounded out the Tigers’ double-figure-scoring quartet with 10 points off the bench. Peters, who has spent time in and out of the Tigers’ starting lineup, drew a glowing review from Schutlz.

According to Schultz, Peters’ recent play has been some of the best he has seen from the 6-foot-5 forward.

“I love everything about Jake,” Schultz said. “Whether it is bench or whether he is starting, he is just a tremendous teammate, tremendous person. He brings energy everyday…His patient and his strength in the post, tonight, was formidable.”

As for West, Pendleton said the Wahawks will use Friday’s loss in combination with a loss on Tuesday to No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy as motivation for the final stretch of the season.

“This is just going to motivate us,” Pendleton said. “Finish out the season 4-0 and learn from these two losses.”

Cedar Falls 71, No. 7 Waterloo West 58 Waterloo West (13-4, 7-3) – Si’Marion Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Dayton Bruce 1-8 0-0 3, Leadyn Leiss-Demus 1-5 0-0 2, Keishaun Pendleton 11-21 2-3 29, Joseph Hudson 6-10 0-0 16, Jahlil Manago 2-7 3-4 8, Shuncere Wortham 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 5-7 58. Cedar Falls (12-4, 7-1) – Aiden Heth 2-4 1-2 6, Dallas Bear 7-18 0-1 18, Anthony Galvin 4-7 6-8 15, Cade Courbat 7-14 2-2 16, Derek Woods 2-4 2-2 6, Jake Peters 4-5 2-4 10, Logan Wroe 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Jacobson 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Townsend 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 13-19 71. West;6;18;20;14 – 58 CF;16;19;14;22 – 71 3-point goals – West 11-31 (Anderson 0-1, Bruce 1-6, Leiss-Demus 0-2, Pendleton 5-9, Hudson 4-7, Manago 1-5, Wortham 0-1), Cedar Falls 6-18 (Heth 1-2, Bear 4-9, Galvin 1-3, Courbat 0-3, Jacobson 0-1). Total fouls – West 20, Cedar Falls 14. Fouled out – Anderson, Leiss-Demus.