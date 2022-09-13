High School Boys' Golf: Tjoa's 63 paces Cedar Falls at Brown Deer

CORALVILLE – Max Tjoa shot a blistering eight-under 63 Monday at the Brown Deer Golf Course to help lead Cedar Falls to a Mississippi Valley Divisional victory.

Playing In what will be his new back-yard next year when he plays for the University of Iowa, Tjoa shot the low round of the year in the state of Iowa, to beat teammate Owen Sawyer by seven shots for medalist honors.

Cedar Falls captured the win by 14 strokes with a team score of 285 with Cedar Rapids Xavier taking second with a 299.

Tiger’s Jack Beecher, Evan Schofield, Drew Larimer all tied for 12th with 76s, while Anthony Galvin was 16th with a 78.

Now past the midway point of the season, Sawyer (70.20) and Tjoa (70.75) own the top two 18-hole averages in the state, and Cedar Falls, the defending state champions, owns the best 18-hole average (295) and 18-hole adjusted average (294.52) in the state.