HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' GOLF

High School Boys' Golf: Tjoa's 63 paces Cedar Falls at Brown Deer

  • 0
Max Tjoa 4

Cedar Falls junior Max Tjoa follows through after teeing off during the Cedar Falls Tiger Invitational at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in 2021.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

CORALVILLE – Max Tjoa shot a blistering eight-under 63 Monday at the Brown Deer Golf Course to help lead Cedar Falls to a Mississippi Valley Divisional victory.

Playing In what will be his new back-yard next year when he plays for the University of Iowa, Tjoa shot the low round of the year in the state of Iowa, to beat teammate Owen Sawyer by seven shots for medalist honors.

Cedar Falls captured the win by 14 strokes with a team score of 285 with Cedar Rapids Xavier taking second with a 299.

Tiger’s Jack Beecher, Evan Schofield, Drew Larimer all tied for 12th with 76s, while Anthony Galvin was 16th with a 78.

Now past the midway point of the season, Sawyer (70.20) and Tjoa (70.75) own the top two 18-hole averages in the state, and Cedar Falls, the defending state champions,  owns the best 18-hole average (295) and 18-hole adjusted average (294.52) in the state.

Max Tjoa 2021-22

Tjoa
Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

