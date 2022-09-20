High School boys' golf: Cedar Falls wins own invitational, Tjoa shoots 69

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls had five golfers shoot 74 or better, including four at par or better as the Tigers captured the team title at their own Tiger Invitational Tuesday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

Max Tjoa led the way with a 3-under 69, beating teammate Evan Schofield by a stroke for medalist honors. Jack Beecher carded a 71, Owen Sawyer a 72 and Anthony Galvin came in at 2-over with a 74.

Cedar Falls shot 282 as a team to beat Waukee Northwest by 10 strokes.

Waterloo East was 11th and were led by Keegan Atchison’s 87.

Results

How they finished: 1. Cedar Falls 282, 2. Waukee Northwest 292, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 298, 4. Linn-Mar 306, 5. Iowa City Liberty 308, 6. Western Dubuque 320, 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 322, 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 324, 9. Marshalltown 325, 10. Muscatine 338, 11. Waterloo East 363.

Medalist: Max Tjoa (Cedar Falls), 69.

Cedar Falls: Tjoa 69, Evan Schofield 70, Jack Beecher 71, Owen Sawyer 72, Drew Larimer 77, Anthony Galvin 74.

Waterloo East: Eric Yu 88, Bryce Borseth 99, Ethan Yu 99, Brayden Peters 91, Keegan Atchison 87.