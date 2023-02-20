WATERLOO — Brad Baker was not surprised by what he saw at Maple Lanes on Monday afternoon.

After all, Cedar Falls sophomore Jackson Satterlee showed glimpses of his bowling prowess since joining Cedar Falls last season as a freshman.

No, Baker, the Tigers head boys’ bowling coach, was not surprised, but he was glad Satterlee chose the Class 3A Individual State Tournament as the day to put it all together.

“I would not say surprised,” Baker said. “I was just glad that he decided to pick today to put it all together. He has had moments where you could see the flashes…He always seems to always be up there, but it is one of those can we put all of it together at the right time.”

Monday proved to be the right time for Satterlee as he walked away from the state tournament as the Class 3A state champion and first Tiger to win an individual boys’ title.

Satterlee described winning the state title as the payoff to years of hard work and gave credit to his teammates for pushing him throughout the year.

“We had a really good team this year,” Satterlee said. “It started out good in practice, practiced almost every day and practiced as hard as we could. We put time in outside of practice. It has been a really good season.”

He also noted that it helped to bowl alongside Cedar Falls seniors Matthew Edler and Jacob Nickey during Monday’s competition.

“Seniors bowled alongside me so that meant a little bit more,” Satterlee said. “Knowing that I could bowl with them their final time out. Being able to encourage and keep each other up was good.”

Although he noted the value of that veteran presence alongside him, Satterlee did not enter competition unaware of what state bowling had in store. He got his first taste of state bowling last season when he finished second to last in the qualifying round which he said drove him to bounce back this season.

The sophomore insured he would not have a repeat performance and topped his 635 state-qualifying mark with a 682 qualifying series on Monday.

“[I] shot really well today,” Satterlee said. “I shot the first game 231, struggled a little bit in the second game, but I bounced back well in the third game and never looked back.”

After winning a bowl-off to break a tie with Waterloo West’s Tayvon Homolar, Satterlee entered the final eight as the sixth seed—a seed which boded well for Satterlee and Edler, who entered the round of eight as the eighth seed.

According to Baker, the Tigers hoped to avoid a first round matchup between Edler and Satterlee and keep the two apart for as long as the bracket would allow.

“Once, we saw the bracket we knew [Jackson] was going to be in,” Baker said. “We liked our first round. Then, after that, we knew you were going to have to go out and put up big numbers. [Jackson] did a great job making adjustments. Every spare he had, he made. Then, he started stringing strikes. We knew we were in great shape.”

Satterlee topped third-seeded Riley Ostrem of Waukee 266-186 in the first round.

The win put him up against second-seeded Lucas Dolphin of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, who beat Homolar 279-227 in the first round.

Undaunted by his opponent’s dominance in the first round, Satterlee bowled a near-perfect game, falling a gutter ball on his final throw shy of a 300, to beat Dolphin 290-246 in the semifinal.

Entering the championship match, Satterlee said he was admittedly a little bit nervous, but his strong play in the previous match helped calm his nerves.

“I was kind of cool because I shot 290 the first game,” Satterlee said. “But, ended it in a bad way with a gutter…I was able to get a laugh and stay calm throughout the day and the rest of the match.”

Facing fourth-seeded Jaxon Robinson of Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the championship, the Cedar Falls sophomore stayed calm and won, 226-195, to claim the Tigers first individual boys’ title.