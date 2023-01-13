High School Boys’ Basketball: Courbat, Cedar Falls topple Iowa City West

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls raised the heartrates of its fans as the Tigers came back from down seven to earn a 54-51 win over the Iowa City West Trojans.

Despite maintaining a lead throughout the first half, a second half scoring drought forced the Tigers to mount a comeback in the final quarter. Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said he was very proud of the resiliency his team showed in securing the win after giving away the lead.

“It is hard to regroup,” Schultz said. “When you feel like you have one going in the right direction, then a lull like that happens to you—We have not been great on our home court this year too. So, I think that doubt starts to creep in. We fought that off.”

In the first half, the Tigers, as Schultz noted, got off to a strong start, jumping out to an 11-3 lead midway through the first quarter.

Junior forward Cade Courbat led Cedar Falls with nine points to help the Tigers build an 18-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Falls put together another strong start to begin the second quarter as Aiden Heth and Tanner Jacobson both cashed in on three-point attempts. Dallas Bear added his first field goal of the night to propel Cedar Falls to an 11-point, 26-15 lead with 3:30 remaining in the half.

Following a Trojans timeout, City West finished the first half, outscoring Cedar Falls 8-4 to trim the Tigers’ halftime advantage to seven, 30-23.

Despite nabbing seven of the first nine points of the third quarter, a scoring drought struck down the Tigers, opening the door for the Trojans.

Following a Courbat free throw with 4:43 remaining in the third, the Tigers would not score again until the fourth quarter.

City West capitalized on the Tigers scoring drought with 16 points of their own to leap out to a 41-37 advantage with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Schultz highlighted two separate factors as the catalyst for Cedar Falls’ struggles.

“I would point to a lack of execution,” Schultz said. “They hurt us on the board during that stretch. We did not clean up the glass which lead to some second chance opportunities where they capitalized. That, in combination with us not executing very well during that stretch, is kind of the tale.”

Cedar Falls started to break out of its scoring drought with a pair of successful free throw attempts from Courbat 14 seconds later.

After struggling to fully break free of their shooting woes, the Tigers got a pair of field goals in the paint from Bear and Courbat to cut the Trojans’ lead to 48-45.

Two minutes later, with just over one minute remaining, Cedar Falls regained the lead, 49-48, on a mid-range jumper from Bear.

Courbat followed up Bear’s bucket with a layup over City West star forward Jack McCaffrey while drawing the foul. Courbat converted on the three-point play which put Cedar Falls ahead for good, 52-48.

“That is the one,” Schultz said. “We went up one and you are feeling like that is good, but we expended a lot of energy just to get back in the game. When he got that one—put us up four—that puts you a little bit more in the driver’s seat.”

Courbat finished the game with 21 points on 7-for-17 shooting and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

“I know I have been struggling at the line this year,” Courbat said. “But, I knew I had to…bring more today. I just wanted to take it to them.”

The win, the Tigers’ first at home this season, improves Cedar Falls’ overall record to 6-3 and 4-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference play.

Both Schultz and Courbat said getting the first home win of the season as a relief.

“We have played some pretty good opponents [at home],” Schultz said. “We let one sneak away against East…Kennedy and Xavier are two of the top teams in our league…We needed to get one on our home floor.”

Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City West 51 IOWA CITY WEST (7-4) – TaeVeon Stevens 5-9 2-2 14, Jacob Koch 2-10 2-2 6, Jack McCaffrey 4-8 2-2 12, Aiden Jacobsen 0-2 0-0 0, Julian Manson 4-13 0-1 8, Brady Simcox 4-5 0-0 11, Soumalia Sanogo 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Hoefer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 6-7 51. CEDAR FALLS (6-3) – Logan Wroe 1-2 0-0 2, Dallas Bear 6-11 0-0 12, Anthony Galvin 3-14 0-0 7, Cade Courbat 7-17 6-7 21, Derek Woods 2-7 0-0 4, Aiden Heth 1-1 0-0 3, Jake Peters 1-2 0-3 2, Jordan Townsend 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Jacobson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-55 6-10 54. ICW;12;9;14;14 – 51 CF;18;12;7;17 – 54 3-point goals – Iowa City West 7-19 (Stevens 2-3, Koch 0-3, McCaffrey 2-5, Jacobsen 0-2, Manson 0-1, Simcox 3-4, Hoefer 0-1), Cedar Falls 4-19 (Bear 0-5, Galvin 1-7, Courbat 1-4, Woods 0-1, Heth 1-1, Jacobson 1-1). Fouled out – none.

Photos: Cedar Falls boys basketball vs. Iowa City West, Jan. 13 BBball CF vs. ICW 1 BBball CF vs. ICW 2 BBball CF vs. ICW 3 BBball CF vs. ICW 4 BBball CF vs. ICW 5 BBball CF vs. ICW 6 BBball CF vs. ICW 7 BBball CF vs. ICW 8 BBball CF vs. ICW 9 BBball CF vs. ICW 10 BBball CF vs. ICW 11