CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls improved to 16-5 on the season and pulled within a win of a state tournament berth with a 64-56 win over (10-13) Dowling Catholic, Friday.

With the score tied 29-29 at halftime, junior center Jake Peters made felt under the rim. Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said Peters’ production off the bench played a massive role in the Tigers’ win.

“He was huge,” Schultz said. “He was absolutely huge. He has been playing great all year. It has been nice to have that versatility to go big when we need to…He was tremendous. He was a big force in the second half. We needed some easy baskets and he got those for us around the rim.”

Before Peters had his chance to make an impact, the Maroons scored on their first three possessions of the third quarter to take a 35-29 lead. The Tigers responded with a 7-0 run with five points coming from Peters, who pulled down three crucial offensive rebounds during the run.

“It wears on the other team,” Schultz said. “It is a little bit frustrating when you get a stop and then you give up an offensive rebound…I thought we were also very good at the defensive end as far as defensive rebounding and limiting them to one possession. Their points were hard-earned in the second half.”

Peters led the Tigers with nine points in the second half as Cedar Falls outpaced Dowling, 35-27, to get the win.

Dowling made the game close at the end with a five point swing in the final 20 seconds. The Maroons forced a turnover on an in-bounds pass which immediately led to a three-pointer from Dowling junior Ryan Kleppe. In flash an 11-point Cedar Falls lead became a six-point advantage.

In spite of their stumble at the end, Schultz did not let it affect his perception of the way the Tigers closed out the game.

“We got the ball to the right guys,” Schultz said. “And, we got the right guys to the free throw line…There were a couple of little things—some fumbles—one turnover in there, but at least we had the lead pretty much secured to at least a three possession ball game at that point.”

Despite his work under the rim, Peters gave the credit to his teammates for his production in the second half.

“My teammates were doing a really good job feeding me down low,” Peters said. “We have been working on it in practice a lot lately—running the floor, getting out in transition and the guards did a good job of feeding me.”

He also added that he felt the size of forwards Dallas Bear and Cade Courbat proved to be a mismatch for the Maroons.

“The physicality was a pretty big part,” Peters said. “But, I definitely think we had the advantage there. With Dallas and Cade being 6-foot-7 and being strong guys for their height that really helped us tonight.”

Bear led all scorers with 21 points while Courbat added 12.

Part of Bear’s night included a circus three-pointer to tie the game at the halftime buzzer. Well beyond the perimeter and fading to his right, Bear connected on a his third triple of the game as the first half came to an end.

“That was a big one at a big time in a big game,” Schultz said of the shot. “That was kind of skillful and kind of luck at the same time.”

Sophomore guard Anthony Galvin rounded out a quartet of Cedar Falls double-figure scorers with 14 points including four free throws in the final minute.

The Tigers face (15-7) Ankeny Centennial on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Schultz said he expects another physical matchup when the Tigers and Jaguars face off.

“They are another hard, [Central Iowa Metropolitan League] foe,” Schultz said. “We will have our hands full with a very physical, defensive-minded team.”

Cedar Falls 64, Dowling Catholic 56 Dowling Catholic (10-13) – Davis Scheck 2-5 1-2 6, Joey Coppola 3-4 0-0 4, Drew Mauro 4-9 0-0 11, Colin Clark 1-2 2-2 4, Ridik Meton 2-6 0-1 4, Ryan Kleppe 5-7 1-2 13, Andrew Nyongi 2-3 0-0 4, Dante Cataldo 0-1 2-2 2, Jack Ode 2-4 3-3 8. Totals 21-41 9-12 56. Cedar Falls (16-5) – Aiden Heth 0-3 0-0 0, Dallas Bear 6-17 5-6 21, Anthony Galvin 4-10 4-4 14, Cade Courbat 6-9 0-0 12, Derek Woods 1-2 2-3 4, Jake Peters 4-8 3-6 11, Logan Wroe 1-2 0-0 2, Tanner Jacobson 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Townsend 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 14-19 64. DC;12;17;12;15 – 56 CF;16;13;14;21 – 64 3-point goals – Dowling 7-19 (Scheck 1-4, Coppola 0-1, Mauro 3-7, Kleppe 2-4, Nyongi 0-1, Ode 1-2), Cedar Falls 6-22 (Heth 0-2, Bear 4-14, Galvin 2-4, Courbat 0-1, Wroe 0-1). Total fouls – Dowling 16, Cedar Falls 16. Fouled out – Mauro.