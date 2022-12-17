High School Boys' Basketball: Cedar Falls gets much-needed win over West

WATERLOO – Dallas Bear and Anthony Galvin have shouldered much of the scoring load for Cedar Falls.

While the duo combined for more than 60 percent of the Tigers' total points through the first three games of the boys' basketball season, if the Class 4A seventh-ranked Tigers continue to get more varied contributors like they did in Friday night's 62-47 non-conference win at rival Waterloo West, they will quickly become tougher and tougher to defeat.

"Then we're tough to guard," Cedar Falls Coach Ryan Schultz said. "If you can get another shooter out there that spaces the floor a little bit, it just creates a lot of space, number one, for the team to operate. It also ma2es the defense get into some decision-ma2ing modes that maybe they haven't been in against us so far this year."

Sure, Bear and Galvin provided their customary contributions. Bear led all scorers with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Galvin added 13 points, including three 3-point baskets in the first half.

"My teammates were just getting me the ball in good spots," said Bear, a Division-II Augustana University recruit. "I had a smaller guy on me the whole night and they were just finding me in the post. They had a lot of belief in me, which is nice."

The added scoring punch arrived courtesy of junior forward Cade Courbat and junior guard Aiden Heth. Courbat totaled 10 points and nine rebounds, while Heth drilled three 3-point baskets and finished with a season-high 11 points after being held scoreless through the first three games of the season.

"They just kept finding me and I was ready to shoot," Heth said. "That is my role on offense. Just knock down shots and that is what I did."

After dropping a two hard-fought contests by a combined 10 points to the second-ranked teams in both 4A (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) and 3A (Cedar Rapids Xavier) this week, Cedar Falls (2-2) used a 20-7 burst in the first half to get some early distance from the Wahawks, which never got closer than 10 points throughout the entirety of the second half.

"We knew they were going to come out of the gate hot, so we had to come out ready," Bear said. "I feel like we had a good game plan in place to really shut them down from the get-go."

Sophomore Joseph Hudson led West (3-2) with 12 points off the bench. After scoring nine of his team's first 14 points, West senior guard Si'Marion Anderson was held scoreless throughout the remainder of the contest.

"Derek (Woods) is one heck of a defensive player for us," Schultz said. "He is one of our stoppers. He is usually on the opposing team's best player as long as they are not a big guy, so I thought that he did a fantastic job once again."

Cedar Falls visits Western Dubuque on Tuesday, its last game before winter break. After that, the Tigers resume action on Jan. 3.

"Just having that good momentum, that good feel," Schultz said. "It is an energy game again. On the road, on a Tuesday, long bus ride, that type of thing. Making sure our energy is up from the get-go and then four quarters of defense. That is really what we are trying to hang our hat on."