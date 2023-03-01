MARSHALLTOWN — Heart, love for the game, toughness—everything.

“All the good things that high school is about, I think, our senior class brought that, emulated that,” Schultz said. “They are a wonderful example for our players coming up.”

Following the Tigers 54-47 loss to Ankeny Centennial in the Class 4A substate 2 final, Schultz praised the senior class of Sam Smith, Dallas Bear, Derek Woods, Jay Galvin, Kael Martin, Adric Schmitz, Will Wolf, Daniel Asibey and Clark Place.

“They have given so much to our program and to each other,” Schultz said. “I could not be more proud of the group of kids…Tonight hurts, but life will go on and there are a lot of bright futures walking out of that locker room.”

The Tigers got out to a strong start Tuesday night as Anthony Galvin powered the Cedar Falls offense during the first quarter in The Roundhouse. The sophomore guard could not miss as he connected on all five of his field goal attempts in the first quarter for 13 points.

“We know he can do that,” Schultz said. “We have seen him do that stuff in practice…Obviously, he brought it tonight and just had the hot hand. For anybody to go out and do that, let alone a sophomore to go out and do that on a big stage, that says a lot about his confidence level and his game.”

Galvin’s scoring put Cedar Falls in front 20-12 after eight minutes of action as the Tigers looked destined for a state tournament berth.

However, the sophomore’s 13 points would be more than Cedar Falls would score in the next two quarters of action.

Cedar Falls managed just seven points in the second quarter, but held the Jaguars to just 11, allowing the Tigers to head to the locker room ahead 27-23 at half. Ankeny Centennial managed to close the gap to 24-23 with a 9-2 run before Galvin connected on a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the first half.

The Tigers failed to leave their shooting woes in the first half as they went just 1-of-8 in the third quarter while Ankeny Centennial leapt in front, 41-29.

The deficit proved insurmountable despite a late rally from the Tigers, giving the Jaguars a seven-point victory and berth in the Class 4A state tournament, next week.

Galvin finished the game with 22 points—the most of any player—on 7-of-15 shooting and 4-of-6 from three-point range. Cade Courbat added 14 points for the Tigers on a 6-of-10 scoring clip.

“They played their hearts out tonight,” Schultz said. “And every game this year.”

Ankeny Centennial 54, Cedar Falls 47 Cedar Falls (16-6) – Dallas Bear 3-14 1-1 7, Anthony Galvin 7-15 4-4 22, Cade Courbat 6-10 0-0 14, Derek Woods 1-2 0-0, Jake Peters 1-3 0-0 2, Aiden Heth 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Wroe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 5-5 47. Ankeny Centennial (16-7) – Drew Schreurs 2-4 1-2 7, Chase Schutty 3-5 0-0 7, Evan Bryan 2-7 1-3 6, Nick Vaske 4-10 3-7 11, Luke Winkel 7-11 3-3 19, Easton Pratt 1-6 0-0 3, Connor Welsch 0-3 1-2 1, Jack Kerby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 0. CF;20;7;2;18 – 47 AC;12;11;18;13 – 54 3-Point Goals - Cedar Falls 6-18 (Bear 0-7, Galvin 4-6, Courbat 2-3, Wroe 0-1), Ankeny Centennial 7-22 (Schreurs 2-4, Schutty 1-3, Bryan 1-3, Vaske 0-2, Winkel 2-4, Pratt 1-5, Welsch 0-1). Total fouls – Cedar Falls 19, Ankeny Centennial 12. Fouled out – none.