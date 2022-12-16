High School Boys’ Basketball: Cedar Falls drops MVC clash

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Tigers dropped their second straight contest as the Xavier Saints escaped with a 51-50 win.

Although the Tigers led the majority of the contest, the Saints made executed better at the end to get the win according to Cedar Falls head boys' basketball coach Ryan Schultz.

“You had two physical teams battling it out,” Schultz said. “It was one of those games where it was back-and-forth—kind of a physical war. They executed a little bit better than we did down the stretch.”

Xavier scored the first point of the game as senior guard Aidan Yamilkoski went 1-for-2 at the free throw line.

The Tigers responded with seven points while holding the Saints without a field goal for nearly the first four minutes of the quarter. However, trailing 7-1, Xavier junior Tyler Netolicky energized the Saints offense with a putback off a Joe Bean miss.

Senior guard Josef Lemker hit a pair of three-pointers for Xavier as the Saints rode a 12-4 run to finish the first quarter with a 13-11 lead.

Cedar Falls hit the ground running in the second quarter as the Tigers scored the first nine points of the frame to gain a 20-13 advantage. All five starters scored in the quarter for Cedar Falls as the Tigers took a 22-20 lead into the halftime break.

In the third quarter, Cedar Falls sophomore Anthony Galvin and Bean went toe-to-toe as Galvin scored five points including a three-point play and Bean scored seven. Cedar Falls outscored the Saints 15-11 in the frame as senior Dallas Bear and junior Jake Peters added four points apiece.

Leading 37-31, Cedar Falls’ offense stalled in the fourth quarter as the Tigers managed just 5 points in the first seven minutes of the quarter. The Tigers rediscovered their offense in the final minute as a backdoor cut from Galvin cut the Xavier lead to just 48-44.

With 10 seconds remaining in the game, Galvin gave the Tigers a glimmer of hope as he drilled a corner three to pull Cedar Falls within three points, 50-47.

The Saints went 1-for-2 from the line and Bear managed to hit another three in the waning seconds to cut the Xavier lead to 51-50, but, with no timeouts remaining, the clock ran out on a Cedar Falls comeback.

Despite struggling to score in the fourth, Schultz said the Tigers execution in the final minute can be a point to build off of and learn from.

“We did some good things right then,” Schultz said. “You take those, you learn from those. Those are the things that some games, in the end, will come down to where we will have to do those same things. So, that is definitely a positive.”

Up next, the Tigers get another chance to get back in the win column against metro rival Waterloo West on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

According to Galvin, the Tigers look forward to their matchup against the Wahawks.

“We just need to lock in,” Galvin said. “This one definitely hurt us. We will take back tomorrow against Waterloo West and just try to get back…We are very hungry—especially after a tough loss like this…West will be another good one. They will be aggressive. It will be fun to get back out there.”

Xavier 51, Cedar Falls 50 XAVIER (6-0) – Thomas Sundell 1-3 2-2 5, Josef Lemker 5-11 2-4 16, Aidan Yamilkoski 4-12 4-6 14, Joe Bean 4-11 4-7 12, Tyler Ntolicky 1-4 0-0 2, Michael Cunningham 1-3 0-0 2, Aidan McDermott 0-1 0-0 2, Preston Lang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 12-19 51. CEDAR FALLS (1-2) – Dallas Bear 6-15 0-0 13, 6-13 2-3 17, Cade Courbat 3-6 2-5 8, Derek Woods 1-2 0-1 2, Jake Peters 4-4 0-2 8, Tanner Jacobson 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Wroe 1-3 0-0 2, Aiden Heth 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Townsend 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 4-11 50. Xavier;13;7;11;20 – 51 CF;11;11;15;13 – 50 3-point goals – Xavier 7-19 (Sundell 1-3, Lemker 4-8, Yamilkoski 2-5, Bean 0-2, Cunningham 0-1), CF 4-21 (Bear 1-7, Galvin 3-8, Courbat 0-1, Woods 0-1, Jacobson 0-1, Wrore 0-2, Heth 0-1). Total fouls – Xavier 15, CF 17. Fouled out – none.