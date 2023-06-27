CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls junior Reece Reints etched his name in the history books Tuesday after pitching a five-inning perfect game over Independence.

The left-handed pitcher sat down all 15 batters he faced with only three strikeouts, the last one against Keegan Palmer for the final out of the Tigers’ 11-0 win.

Reints said he tries to throw it perfect going into every game, but it wasn’t until he went through all nine batter the first time that he knew he had something special going.

“That’s the goal every time, but you know it was about the third inning, I just went through the whole lineup clean,” Reints said. “And we were up by a few – I was hoping for a run rule – and we got there, and I finished it off.

Reints had more than enough run support with Cedar Falls punching in nine hits, including five during a five-run second inning.

These came courtesy of RBI singles from Maddox Strassbourg and Colin Coonradt. Teeghen Rath drove in two with a single of his own, while Shae Buskohl advanced on a hit-by-pitch with loaded bases. Cy Anderson also scored on an error in the third.

Also in the third, with a pair of runners in scoring position, Coonradt drilled a deep shot to centerfield that looked like would be a three-run home run. But Mustang centerfielder Christopher Meyer leaped at the fence and caught the ball, bringing it back over the fence while slamming into it.

While Meyer lay stunned on the ground after making the catch, a pair of Tigers tagged up and scored to make it 7-0.

In the fourth inning, Anderson and Buskohl widened the lead with two RBI singles and Tate Hermansen walked on loaded bases. Coonradt made his third RBI on another sac fly, and the Tigers had the runs needed to close out early.

“We made really good swings on pitches. Even some of our outs tonight were really productive,” head coach Brett Williams said. “And we’ve had some injuries, so we’ve got some new guys in the lineup and those guys came through in the middle of the order and that’s really awesome.”

While holding the Mustangs down, Reints relied on control, painting the strike zone for soft contact. This resulted in 12 groundouts, flyouts and lineouts with Reints putting his trust in the fielding abilities of his teammates.

“I’ve never been a big strikeout guy,” Reints said. “I always let the defense do their thing and it always works out. I’ve got good teammates behind me normally.”

“What’s great is Reece has been awesome in the zone and when he’s in it… he’s tough to hit,” Williams said. “And we played great defense behind him and that’s something that we’ve been struggling with a little bit lately, and so I’m proud of the guys for making some great plays.”

After the game, Reints credited the hitting and fielding of his team with helping him pull off the perfect game, giving him a night that he and the Tigers will never forget.

“I feel great,” he said. “But I was thinking about it the whole last inning and to be able to finish it, it’s awesome.

