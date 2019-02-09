WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock woke up feeling dangerous.
After the Go-Hawks’ performance Saturday at a Class 3A district tournament on their home mats, W-SR could be dangerous this week at the Class 3A state tournament in Des Moines
With 10 district champions and 11 total qualifiers, the Go-Hawks will have the most state qualifiers in the 3A field.
W-SR scored 285.5 points to win the district title, 99.5 more than runner-up Cedar Falls.
“We knew from the beginning that we could qualify just about everyone to the state tournament,” said senior Jacob Herrmann, the 152-pound champion. “Each of us knew we had to do our part for us to get there, and then hopefully be able to achieve what we want at the state tournament.”
Among Waverly’s 10 champs — Aiden Riggins (106), Bailey Roybal (113), Dylan Albrecht (126), Evan Yant (132), Cayden Langreck (145), Hermann, Bryson Hervol (160), Gavin Wedemeier (170), Brayden Wolf (195) and Andrew Snyder (285) — there were some standout performances.
Hervol registered his 150th career win when he pinned Waterloo West’s Julius Boimah in 3 minutes, 16 seconds at 152.
Riggins, ranked second, defeated Sebolt Wrestling Academy club teammate Jace Rhodes of Mason City, 7-1, in the final.
“I thought I dove too much, needed to move my feet more,” Riggins said of his win. “But Jace is a tough opponent. I have a ton of respect for him. We practice ... practice a lot against each other.”
Then at 113, the third-ranked Roybal topped a field that included seventh-ranked Kaden Karns of West (10-2 in the semifinals), before knocking off Jakey Penrith of Cedar Falls, ranked fifth at 120, in the finals, 6-0.
Penrith dropped down to 113 from 120 for the first time Saturday.
“I’m just more confident this year,” said Roybal, who qualified for the state tournament last year for Cedar Falls before transferring to W-SR this season. “I’m doing stuff that last year wasn’t there for me, and I’m improving on it every day in the room.”
Snyder’s performance at 285 may have vaulted him into contention for a top seed. In the semifinals, the fifth-ranked Snyder dominated Marshalltown’s third-ranked Jordan Anderson, 7-3, and he followed that victory with a 2-1 win over fourth-ranked Troy Monahan of Mason City in the finals.
“We said it from the beginning of the season that we thought he’d have a chance to be the best heavyweight in the state. That is yet to be proven, but today was a heck of test and he passed,” Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome said.
Senior Ian Heise took second at 138 and was the Go-Hawks’ 11th qualifier.
“We were going to shoot for the stars and see what we could make happen,” Whitcome added of the team’s performance. “I thought our guys competed really hard and showed the level they have competed at all year.
“I don’t know if everyone in the state realizes the level we are wrestling at and it is pretty high.”
Cedar Falls led the metro contingent with four qualifiers — Penrith, a two-time state place winner at 113, Lincoln Willett at 160, Dakota Southworth at 170 and Collin Bohnenkamp at 220.
Waterloo West had two state qualifiers in Boimah at 152 and Brenden Burton at 195. Both were runners-up.
Boimah, after transferring in from Colorado and sitting out the mandatory 90 days, has now qualified for two different state tournaments. He was a state 5A qualifier for Cherokee Trail in Colorado last year at 160.
Burton. 15-25 last season. came on down the stretch and will take a 19-12 mark to the state tournament.
“Proud of those two guys,” West coach Steve Farrell said. “Disappointed for two guys who didn’t make it — Teme Larson and Kaden Karns — but every one of those guys gave it all they had. Some tremendous leaders in that group of kids.”
Waterloo East’s Chryshaun Taylor, a senior, edged Cedar Falls’ Dylan Whitt, 5-3, in a wrestleback at 126 to qualify, improving his record to 21-5.
Results
HOW THEY FINISHED
Team Pts. Qual.
Waverly-Shell Rock 285.5 11
Cedar Falls 188 4
Marshalltown 134 1
Waterloo West 118 2
Mason City 117 4
Cedar Rapids Xavier 108 3
Ames 80 2
Waterloo East 77 1
106 POUNDS
Semifinals — Aiden Riggins (WSR) pinned Teme Larson (West), 3:50, Jace Rhodes (MC) pinned Connor McCartan (CF), 1:06.
Championship — Riggins dec. Rhodes., 7-1.
Second — Rhodes dec. Larson, 6-0.
113 POUNDS
Semifinals — Jakey Penrith (CF) dec. CooperWiemann (MC), 17-6, Bailey Roybal (WSR) dec. Kaden Karns (West), 10-2.
Championship — Roybal dec, Penrith, 6-0.
Second — Penrith dec. Karns, 8-6.
120 POUNDS
Semifinals — Cullan Schriever (MV) pinned Reese Dietz (CF), 1:06, Bennett Hageman (MTown) pinned Amarreon Sykes (West), 3:22.
Championship — Schreiver dec. Hageman, 4-0.
Second — Hageman dec. Dietz, 6-0.
126 POUNDS
Semifinals — Dylan Albrecht (WSR) dec. Dylan Whitt, 6-1, Chryshaun Taylor (East) dec. Zach Bitker (M-Town), 11-5.
Championship — Albrecht pinned Taylor, 3:34
Second — Taylor dec. Whitt, 5-3.
132 POUNDS
Semifinals — Evan Yant (WSR) pinned Cole Knight (West), 3:34, Christian Stanek (CRX) dec. Jackson Barth (CF), 7-4.
Championship — Yant dec. Stanek, 14-2.
Second — Stanek.
138 POUNDS
Semifinals — Colby Schreiver (MC) pinned Aidan Ernst (East), 350, Ian Heise (WSR) pinned Jack Plagge (CF), 1:23.
Championship — Schreiver dec. Heise, 8-5.
Second — Heise.
145 POUNDS
Semifinals — Cayden Langreck (WSR) pinned Eli Sallis (East), 4:33, Patrick Chambers (Xavier) pinned Christian Simpson (CF), 4:22.
Championship — Langreck dec. Chambers, 10-1.
Second — Chambers.
152 POUNDS
Semifinals — Bryson Hervol (WSR) pinned Phillips Townsend (Ames), 1:04, Julius Boimah (West) pinned Lawrence Taylor (East), :20.
Championship — Hervol pinned Boimah, 3:16.
Second — Boimah.
160 POUNDS
Semifinals — Jacob Herrmann (WSR) pinned Coltin Grimm (M-Town), 2:36, Lincoln Willett (CF) pinned JP Segura (CRX), 1:40.
Championship — Hermann (WSR) pinned Willett, 2:25.
Second — Willett pined Grimm, 3:22.
170 POUNDS
Semifinals — Dakota Southworth (CF) pinned Christian Chapman (West), 1:24, Gavin Wedemeier (WSR) pinned Gannon Williams (M-Town), 3:38.
Championship — Wedemeier dec. Southworth, 4-2, SV.
Second — Southworth
182 POUNDS
Semifinals — Austin Close (M-Town) pinned Ryan Cook (CRX) , 3:57, Jacob Nicolas (Ames) pinned Andrea Mora (East), 1:22.
Championship — Close pinned Nicolas, 4:50.
Second — Cook dec. Nicholas, 7-0.
195 POUNDS
Semifinals — Brayden Wolf (WSR) pinned Ben Bowman (CF)< :46, Brenden Burton (West) dec. Carson Williams (M-Town), 8-5.
Championship — Wolf pinned Burton, 1:01.
Second — Burton.
220 POUNDS
Semifinals — Lucas Walker (WSR) dec. Julian Gomez (M-Town), 4-0, Gabe Greenlee (Ames) pinned Collin Bohnenkamp (CF), 1:06.
Championship — Greenlee dec. Walker, 5-2 TB2.
Second — Bohnenkamp pinned Walker.5:09.
285 POUNDS
Semifinals — Troy Monahan (MC) pinned Justin Campbell (CF), 3:10, Andrew Snyder (WSR) dec. Jordan Anderson (M-Town), 7-2.
Championship — Snyder dec. Monahan, 2-1.
Second — Monahan pinned Anderson, 6:17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.