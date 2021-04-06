Girls' tennis: No. 1 Iowa City West edges No. 3 Cedar Falls in thrilling debut, 5-4

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I couldn’t ask for a better team,” Tara Sagers said afterwards. “They get along so well. They’re all best friends. They all work hard at the (tennis) club and they just get it done. They put the work in.”

A handful of points decided multiple singles matches.

Cedar Falls’ Mallavarapu and Sriya Kalala rallied to win the second set after dropping their opening set at the No. 2 and 5 positions, but Iowa City West’s DeYoung and Lydia Shin recovered in the match tiebreakers. Shin and Kalala each fought off a match point during their tiebreaker before Shin prevailed, 12-10.

At No. 6 singles, Escalada pushed Zola Gross into a second set tiebreak before falling 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).

Trailing 4-2, Cedar Falls nearly pulled off a dramatic three-match sweep in doubles. But Iowa City West’s Gross and Maggie Shin rallied from down 4-1 to clinch the dual with a 6-4 victory in the second set of the No. 3 match.

“I think we got some nerves out of the way,” Tara Sagers said. “Playing a team like Iowa City West first was tough, but I thought they showed up today.

“It’s going to take a little bit of work and a little bit more confidence on the court, not worrying about what they can’t control, and just controlling what they can.”