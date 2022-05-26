Girls’ State Tennis Preview: Reigning doubles champ finds footing in singles

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls junior Maya Mallavarapu made up one half of the Tigers state champion doubles team last season.

This season, she will be returning to the Class 2A state tennis tournament, representing Cedar Falls, but not on a doubles team.

Instead, after posting a 20-0 season, Mallavarapu enters the singles competition as the third seeded individual.

According to Cedar Falls head coach Tara Sagers, Mallavarapu has shown strong mental fortitude during her first season as a singles player.

“She is super resilient,” Sagers said. “She has had a few really tough matches that did not go her way in the first set…She had a couple close matches and, to win those in the no ad situation and the super tiebreaker in the third set, shows that, under pressure, she can overcome a lot.”

Mallavarapu made the switch from doubles because it gives the junior a better idea of where she stands in terms of potentially continuing her tennis career in college according to Sagers.

“She really wanted to try to go out and see what she could do with singles,” Sagers said. “A lot of Division I college coaches are looking for singles players because doubles is not emphasized as much in college play. It gives a better look at where she fits in and, hopefully, if that is the route she wants…it gives her an idea of where she belongs.”

Although the decision to switch to singles has recruiting benefits, Sagers said tennis does not top Mallavarapu’s list of priorities when looking at her future college decision.

“Her goal is to be a doctor first and foremost,” Sagers said. “If tennis comes along with that, then that is something she will make a decision on later. Academics is a priority. She loves the game of tennis and loves competing. So, if the opportunity presents itself, I am sure that might be something she would consider.”

Ahead of the first round of the tournament on Friday, Sagers described the junior glowingly.

“She is a fantastic competitor, fantastic player—singles and doubles—and has the best work ethic on and off the court,” Sagers said. “Going into the tournament with the three seed, I think she is poised to do pretty well.”

Despite her praise and Mallavarapu’s strong play, Sagers said the junior will not enter the tournament with hubris, but instead a knowledge of the tasks at hand.

“Maya does not go in super confident,” Sagers said. “She definitely puts her guard up a little bit. She knows what she has to do to get to where she needs to be…I think she is really looking forward to doing her very best, hoping to knock off some good players, and prove that she belongs in that top crowd.”

Dynamic Duo: Kalala, Seger ‘just click’ as doubles team: As Mallavarapu made the transition from doubles champion to singles star, junior Sriya Kalala and sophomore Ella Seger combined at the beginning of the season to make a formidable doubles team.

According to Sagers, an injury to senior Elena Escalada caused the Tigers coaching staff to combine the pair at the start of the season. The two Tigers excelled from that point forward as a formidable team.

“They have done really great,” Sagers said. “Communicating on the court, they lift each other up. They communicate off the court. They are a great pair…This pair has come together and really embraced doubles.”

The coach added that the duo surprised her with their ability to work together and said she cannot describe how well the duo works.

“Looking at them while they play, they just click,” Sagers said. “That is such an important component when it comes to doubles. It was not one moment. They just click. I do not know how to describe it.”

Despite the inexplicable fit, Sagers noted each player brings a complementary skill set to the court.

“They both have ground strokes at the baseline,” Sagers said. “Sriya is definitely better at the baseline then she is at the net, just more confident. Ella is more of the aggressor at the net. I feel like together they do really well and I feel like they lift each other. That is really important when it comes to a stressful situation and a tight match.”

Their complementary skills and communication allowed Kalala and Seger to amass a 16-1 record during the regular season and obtain an unseeded spot in the Class 2A State Doubles Tournament.

While the duo enters unseeded, Sagers said she thinks they could make some early noise matched up against a Dowling Catholic doubles team consisting of Isa Valverde & Grace Frye in the first round.

“There is some tough competition in the doubles,” Sagers said. “They goal is to get to day two. Day two is when you are in the top 8…I think they have a good shot at taking the win and kind of surprising Dowling.”

Winning Tradition: Sailors compete at state for 52nd straight season: Richard Nixon held the oval office and Bryan Adams got his first real six-string the last time the Columbus Catholic Sailors did not have a representative in either the doubles or singles state tournament.

With a Sailor in the state tournament every year since 1970, Columbus Catholic head coach David Will previously told The Courier the state tournament is the goal for his team each season.

“That is what we aim for every year,” Will said. “It is kind of a tradition. We like to get people to the state tournament.”

In 2022, juniors Alli Hagness and Sophia Fain represent the Sailors in the singles tournament. Neither player earned a seed.

Senior Chloe Butler and junior Avery Hogan earned the second seed in the doubles tournament.

The Class 1A tournament will take place at the Hawkeye Tennis Courts in Iowa City, while 2A will be contested at Waukee Northwest High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0