Girls' state swimming: Cedar Falls incredibly pleased with state performance

MARSHALLTOWN – Like all teams, Cedar Falls entered Saturday's girls' swimming state championships with a clear set of goals.

Aside from the traditional aspirations of trophies and podiums and personal-best times, the Tigers stripped it down to the basics.

"Incredibly pleased," Cedar Falls Coach Chelsea Szczyrbak said after the Tigers finished seventh as a team at the Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA. "From start to finish, I was super happy with them. I am just excited about them keeping their eye on the end goal. We talked about that a lot. 'Keep your eye on the end goal.' They did it. They performed in every aspect today when they needed to. We talked a lot about holding the line, making sure that they were just staying where they were. It was impressive to watch them do that. A really well-focused group of girls."

With 108 total points, Cedar Falls was tied with Ankeny in the team standings, just 14.5 shy of the final podium spot held by Iowa City West. Waukee won its second state title in a row with a whopping 402 points.

Despite the loss of last year's stellar senior class, the Tigers managed to better last year's eight-place finish by one spot. It helps to have a fantastic freshman like Taytem Lehmann, who made a smashing state meet debut with a third-place sprint of 53.15 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle.

"It's amazing," Lehmann said. "Just the environment here is so awesome. I wouldn't have been able to do it without my team. They are so supportive. ... Just keeping my mind on it and not doubting myself."

Lehmann also anchored a seventh-place finished in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.62 alongside junior Sophia Mason, senior Sutton Paulsen and fellow freshman Paige Wilson.

"She came in and we knew that she was going to make a big impact for us this season," Szczyrbak said. "Just being able to work with her over the last three months has been fantastic. She is a hard worker. Again, keeps her eye on the prize and does not take it off of there. She has learned some really valuable lessons this year and I am excited to see what happens these next three years."

Mason (50 freestyle) and sophomore Mary Flikkema (100 butterfly) both recorded a pair of seventh-place finishes in individual events, while Paulsen (eighth place in 59.97) and senior Ava Malloro (16th in 1:01.35) both scored points in the 100 backstroke.

Junior Baylee Lehmann closed out the individual events for Cedar Falls by claiming 11th place in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.52).

"I think the biggest thing for us is that these girls really stepped up to the plate," Szczyrbak said. "We talked a lot about that. 'Who is going to jump up?' They did it across the board. For them to have that experience, too, continues to propel us forward. We are just going to keep building off the experiences that we got this week and over the last three months."

Waterloo Swim Team placed 25th in the team standings with 16 points, highlighted by a third-place finish in Friday's diving portion by senior Avery Hogan.

"I was happy with how I performed," Hogan said. "I got my PR (personal record) and I was pretty consistent, which was my goal."

Hogan – the defending state champion and a University of Northern Iowa signee – finished with a finals score of 498.50, just 5.5 points behind runner-up Abby Tollefson of Marshalltown (504.0). Grinnell senior Trista Thompson won the event with a score of 538.5.

"It was very competitive," Hogan said. "I knew going into it that it was going to be difficult and that if I stayed consistent, I could do pretty well."

Hogan qualified for state diving in all four of her varsity seasons and adds the third-place medal to a prep career that included a 10th-place performance as a sophomore and last year's state title.