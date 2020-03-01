Girls' state basketball: Team Capsules

Team notes: This is Dike-New Hartford’s third straight trip, but the Wolverines have lost in the first round in each of the last two seasons to Cascade in 2018 (61-44) and last year (52-43). Both of those games were Class 2A games. Foster is head to Wisconsin-Green Bay next winter, while Knock is going to play at Division II Northern State (S.D.). Weber is going to play volleyball at Wichita State.