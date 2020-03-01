Girls' state basketball: Team Capsules

Class 1A
Saint Ansgar
Head coach: Scott Cakerice
First-round opponent: Montezuma (23-1)
When: Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Saints’ record: (21-2)
Key wins: Beat 2A qualifier Osage (50-49) on Dec. 10.
State appearances (6): 1989- 98-99-00-01-20
Road to state: Beat Janesville (48-41), Beat Clarksville (67-64), Beat Central Elkader (60-51).
Statistical leadersScoring: Hali Anderson, 17.0 ppg., Graie Urbatsch, 11.8, Brooklyn Hackbart, 11.7 Rebounds: Hackbart (250). Assists: Anderson (157). Steals: Anderson (85).
Team notes: The Saints lost in the Class 2A state final to Rock Valley (42-29) in their last state tournament appearance. The team has just one senior, guard Hannah Patterson.
Class 2A
Denver
Head coach: Joe Frost
First-round opponent: No. 1 Cascade (25-0)
When: Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.
Cyclones’ record: 17-8
Key wins: Denver is 9-1 in its last 10 games with its lone loss to Aplington-Parkersburg which it avenged (52-47) in regional semifinal.
State appearances (7): 1985- 87-95-97-99-09.
Road to state: Beat South Hardin (65-23), Beat Maquoketa Valley (39-31), Beat Aplington-Parkersburg (52-47), Beat Grundy Center (49-31).
Statistical leadersScoring: Reese Johnson (10.4). Grace Hennessy (10.0). Rebounds: Johnson (149), G. Hennessy (138). Assists: Jaden McMahon (81). Steals: Johnson (65).
Team notes: The Cyclones feature the sister trio of Emma Hennessey and Rachel Hennessey, both juniors, and freshman, Grace Hennessy. The last time Denver reached the state tournament they lost to Cascade in the first round of the Class 2A 2009 tournament (49-34).
Osage
Head coach: Chad Erickson
First-round opponent: West Branch (20-3)
When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
Green Devils’ record: (22-2)
Key wins: Beat 1A qualifier, Saint Ansgar (59-55) on Jan. 21.
State appearances (4): 1992- 93-16-20
Road to state: Beat Lake Mills (62-28), Beat North Union (52-43), Beat Emmetsburg (67-60).
Statistical leadersScoring: Sidney Brandau (17.7), Dani Johnson (14.5), Ellie Bobinet (10.3). Rebounds: Brandau (185). Johnson (154). Assists: Mia Knudsen (79). Steals: Johnson (61).
Team notes: After losing in the regional finals each of the previous three years, the Green Devils broke through with its win over Emmetsburg. Osage’s last appearance in 2016 saw the Green Devils lose to Cherokee (72-67).
Class 3A
Dike-New Hartford
Head coach: Bruce Dall
First-round opponent: Jesup (20-4).
When: Monday, 5 p.m.
Wolverines’ record: (22-1)
Key wins: DNH owns wins over 2A qualifiers Denver (58-24) and Osage (75-41) as well as two wins over Jesup, 56-33 on Dec. 17 at home, and 66-40 at Jesup on Jan. 31.
State appearances (6): 1986-87-88-18-19-20.
Road to state: Beat Union (64-24), Beat Columbus Catholic (67-15), Beat Monticello (54-38).
Statistical leadersScoring: Ellie Foster (16.6). Katie Knock (14.3). Morgan Weber (10.9). Rebounds: Weber (155). Assists: Foster (89). Steals: Knock (55).
You have free articles remaining.
Team notes: This is Dike-New Hartford’s third straight trip, but the Wolverines have lost in the first round in each of the last two seasons to Cascade in 2018 (61-44) and last year (52-43). Both of those games were Class 2A games. Foster is head to Wisconsin-Green Bay next winter, while Knock is going to play at Division II Northern State (S.D.). Weber is going to play volleyball at Wichita State.
Jesup
Head coach: Jordan Conrad
First-round opponent: Dike-New Hartford (22-1)
When: Monday, 5 p.m.
J-Hawks’ record: (20-4).
Key wins: Beat 2A state qualifier Denver (46-44) on Jan. 28.
State appearances (2): 2000-20.
Road to state: Beat Oelwein (68-26). Beat Hampton-Dumont (63-50). Beat Roland-Story (53-47).
Statistical leadersScoring: Amanda Treptow (12.4). Brittany Lingenfelter (11.9). Rebounds: Payton McHone (198). Assists: Treptow (61). Steals: Treptow (44).
Team notes: In the J-Hawks only other state tournament appearance, they lost to North Cedar (48-35) in a first-round 2A game in 2000. Jesup starts on player taller than 5-foot-9.
Class 4A
Waverly-Shell Rock
Head coach: Greg Bodensteiner
First-round opponent: Center-Point Urbana (21-2)
When: Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.
Go-Hawks’ record: (20-2).
Key wins: WSR beat 5A state qualifier Cedar Rapids Prairie (53-49) on Feb. 1.
State appearances (5): 1986- 2013-15-19-20.
Road to state: Beat Dubuque Wahlert (53-43). Beat Cedar Rapids Xavier (43-26).
Statistical leadersScoring: Abbie Draper (18.0). Britney Young (11.5). Rebounds: Draper (166). Assists: Young (105). Steals: Young (45).
Team notes: The Go-Hawks lost to CPU back on Dec. 5 when the Pointers out-scored WSR, 12-6 in the fourth quarter in a 40-38 victory. The Go-Hawks led 22-14 at halftime of that game. Junior wing Abbie Draper is committed to Bradley.
Class 5A
Cedar Falls
Head coach: Gregg Groen
First-round opponent: Waterloo West (19-4)
When: 3:15 p.m., Monday
Tigers’ record: 19-4
Key wins: Beat West on Jan.31 (67-58), Beat No. 3 Johnston (58-57) on Nov. 30
State appearances (12): 1991- 95-96-98-99-01-08-15-16-17-18-20
Road to state: Beat Dubuque Senior (74-49). Beat Ankeny Centennial (51-41).
Statistical leadersScoring: Anaya Barney (17.6). Emerson Green (17.0). Rebounds: A. Barney (163). Green (149). Assists: A. Barney (86). Steals: A. Barney (54).
Team notes: Anaya Barney, a junior, gets to play in the state tournament for the second time with a sister. She played in the 2018 tournament with current UNI Panther Kiana, and will play Monday with Jasmine, a freshman. Anaya Barney and Emerson Green area both committed to Northern Iowa.
Waterloo West
Head coach: Dr. Anthony Pappas
First-round opponent: Cedar Falls (19-4)
When: 3:15 p.m., Monday
Wahawks’ record: 19-4
Key wins: Beat Cedar Falls (60-43) on Dec. 13.
State appearances (8): 1992- 94-97-99-02-03-14-20
Road to state: Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson (60-26). Beat Urbandale (46-45).
Statistical leadersScoring: Halli Poock (18.8). Rebounds: Sahara Williams (149). Assists: Lauren Conrey (114). Steals: Poock (87).
Team notes: Brooklynn Smith, Gabby Moore and Sierra Moore all had mothers who played on Wahawk state qualifying teams. Smith’s mother, Nina, is a IGHSAU Hall of Fame member, who led the Wahawks to state tournaments in 1997 and 1999. The Moore sister’s mother, Stephanie Van Syoc, played on West’s 1994 state semifinal team.