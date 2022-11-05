Girls' regional swimming: Cedar Falls wins eight events at Dubuque

DUBUQUE – Cedar Falls won five individual events and three relays as the Tigers swam away with a regional swim title Saturday.

Cedar Falls scored 523 points to out-distance Decorah by 211 points.

Taytem Lehmann won the 200 and 100 free events for the Tigers, while Baylee Lehmann won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Emma Mason won the 500 free and was second in the 200 free.

Sutton Paulsen swam on two winning relays and was second in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Paige Wilson was third in the 200 medley and second in the 100 breaststroke. Mary Flikkema was second in the 100 butterfly.

State qualifiers were released later Saturday night. The state meet is next Friday and Saturday at Marshalltown.