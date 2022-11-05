 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS' REGIONAL SWIMMING

Girls' regional swimming: Cedar Falls wins eight events at Dubuque

DUBUQUE – Cedar Falls won five individual events and three relays as the Tigers swam away with a regional swim title Saturday.

Cedar Falls scored 523 points to out-distance Decorah by 211 points.

Taytem Lehmann won the 200 and 100 free events for the Tigers, while Baylee Lehmann won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Emma Mason won the 500 free and was second in the 200 free.

Sutton Paulsen swam on two winning relays and was second in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Paige Wilson was third in the 200 medley and second in the 100 breaststroke. Mary Flikkema was second in the 100 butterfly.

State qualifiers were released later Saturday night. The state meet is next Friday and Saturday at Marshalltown.

Results

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Sutton Paulsen, Baylee Lehmann, Kokone Kumazaki, Paige WIlson), 1:50.28, 2. Dubuque Senior, 1:53.8, 3. Dubuque Wahlert, 1:53.93.

200 FREE – 1. Taytem Lehmann (CF), 1:57.38, 2. Emma Mason (CF), 1:59.35, 4. Molly Mason (CF), 2:04.04.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Baylee Lehmann (CF), 2:12.09, 2. Sutton Paulsen (CF), 2:16.50, 3. Paige Wilson (CF), 2:17.19.

50 FREE – 1. Grace Hoeper (City High), 23.72, 2. Sophia Mason (CF), 24.83.

100 FLY – 1 Hoeper (City High), 56.47, 2. Mary Flikkema (CF), 59.2.

100 FREE – 1. T. Lehmann (CF), 53.72, 2. S. Mason (CF), 54.35.

500 FREE – 1. Emma Mason (CF), 5:25.99, 3. Amber Jacobs (CF), 5:32.69, 4. Annika Gruenwald (CF), 5:34.60.

200 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (S. Mason, Paulsen, Wilson, T. Lehmann), 1:39.19.

100 BACKSTROKE – 1 Avery Schmidt (DW), 58.44, 2. S. Paulsen (CF), 59.66, 3. Ava Mallaro (CF), 1:00.67, 4. Irma Mujic (Waterloo West), 1:01.03.

100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. B. Lehmann (CF), 1:06.72, 2. Wilson (CF), 1:08.96, 4. Ella Bobeldyk (CF), 1:12.62. 5. Haley Stainbrook (West), 1:13.65.

400 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (T. Lehmann, M. Mason, Zayda Smith, S. Mason), 3:40.98.

