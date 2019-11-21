WATERLOO -- There were no surprises Tuesday during the Girls' Metro Jamboree at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium at East High.
Cedar Falls and Waterloo West both displayed the strong teams each was expected to have for the 2019-20 season, while Waterloo East's young squad gained valuable experience.
Cedar Falls began the night with a solid 29-12 decision over Hudson and West followed with a dominating 50-19 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg, showing a great improvement in all phases of its game from start to finish.
The host Trojans slow start and uncertain offense completed the night with an upsetting showing to Dunkerton as they dropped a 26-7 contest.
WEST 50, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 19: West jumped to a huge start building a 14-4 lead with a strong defense forcing four turnovers which were turned into eight points in the run by a fast-paced offense that did not miss many chances. Senior guard Lauren Conrey threw down a pair of threes and Sahara Williams drained two more plus a two as West ran to a 28-9 lead after the first eight minutes.
"We did a lot of good things tonight and I thought our passing was really good," said West coach Tony Pappas. "We have really worked hard these past two weeks and they did a really nice job and running the floor. We showed we have a lot of people that can throw the ball both inside and out, and this is probably the youngest team I have had to work with. I have had to build a few programs in my time here, and I am excited about what we can do."
The Wahawks showed off a lot of young talent as a pair of freshman Halli Poock and Sahara Williams hit 10 and 14 points, respectively. Sophomore Brooklyn Smith chipped in seven, while the senior leader, Conrey, hit three 3-pointers
You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS 29, HUDSON 12: The Tigers also displayed a young crew as Cedar Falls has but two seniors on their roster.
"We missed some girls due to volleyball just getting over so we have had only three days together as a whole team," Tigers coach Gregg Groen said. "We kind of had to go back to square one with such a young team and start over again. We will just take it in stages and we will put things together as we go over the next few weeks. It just felt good to get all the girls on the floor tonight and get the playing time."
Hudson scored first and lead 3-0, but Cedar Falls scored 12 unanswered and proceeded to run away with the contest. Emerson Green showed strong leadership with 13 points, as she is just one of two seniors on the squad, with Lexie Godfrey being the other.
DUNKERTON 26, EAST 7: The Trojans will need a little more time to put their pieces together.
A very young impatient offense was whistled for several traveling violations as Dunkerton held them scoreless in the first eight minutes. A more competitive second quarter added confidence to the Trojans bench, but East coach William Muhammad says there is plenty of room to improve.
"We are a very young team with very little experience," said Muhammad. "We have a lot of first-time girls seeing the varsity floor and they need time to get the experience. We rushed a lot on offense and hurried our shots and maybe they were just a little nervous.
"We got off to a late start but our expectations are to keep getting better each time out. I love the hustle of this team and we are going to get a lot better."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.