Gage Flanscha homers twice in Cedar Falls baseball sweep

CEDAR FALLS – Gage Flanscha homered in both games as Cedar Falls rolled to a Mississippi Valley Conference baseball sweep of Cedar Rapids Jefferson Monday, 16-6 and 10-1.

Flanscha finished the day 4-for-8 with two home runs, four runs scored and 3 RBIs.

Brody Bartlett went 6-for-6 on the day with 5 RBIs, and Connor Woods and Payton Marsh each hit home runs in the second game.

Marsh was the victory on the mound in game two as he tossed six innings of two hit ball allowing only an unearned run.

In the opener, Bartlett went 3-for-3 with four runs scored and 3 RBIs. He had a double and triple in the game.

Additionally, Ben Phillips drove in three runs, while Flanscha homered and drove in two.

Cedar Falls trailed 4-2 when it scored six times in the third and then put the game away with a seven-run fourth.

The Tigers improved to 12-14 overall with the sweep.

Linescores

CEDAR FALLS 16-10, JEFFERSON 6-1

First game

Jefferson;400;116 -- 6;7;2