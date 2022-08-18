Fully healthy, Tigers look to continue winning tradition with new faces

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls football team knows success.

“We have a great tradition here in the Cedar Falls program,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. “That was established when coach (Pat) Mitchell was here for all those years. … The expectation is that these kids are going to go out and play hard and find a way to win.”

But Remmert says last season was an aberration.

“Last year was an unusual year,” Remmert said. “We had a lot of kids get hurt and ones that they did not come back from in the season.”

Despite the injuries, the Tigers made the Class 5A playoffs with a 6-3 record in the regular season before bowing out in the first round in a 42-14 loss to Pleasant Valley.

While Cedar Falls still found success, injuries cast a shadow on the 2021 season.

The injuries, including two sidelined quarterbacks, forced the Tigers to take on an unfamiliar approach, according to Remmert.

“Last year, we had to be a little bit more nontraditional,” Remmert said. “We ran more exotic plays offensively. It was mainly due to injury. We were banged up at times. We lost two quarterbacks throughout the year. … We ended up playing five kids at quarterback. It was an unusual season.”

Looking ahead at 2022, Remmert highlighted the need to replace experience on offense and defense.

“We have got a lot of new players that are going to be starting and playing for us,” Remmert said. “We have a very challenging schedule ahead of us. We just want to develop them the best that we can and continue to go out there and play as good as we can. … You are going to see a lot of new faces.”

Offensively, Cedar Falls returns seven players with starting experience but must replace the production of six starters from the 2021 squad.

Jacob Kieler returns as the Tigers’ starting running back after putting up 596 yards and five touchdowns on 119 carries.

Remmert pointed to Kieler as an important part of the offense in 2022.

“He is a kid that will go out and compete,” Remmert said. “We are going to have to be able to count on [him] in the backfield to be able to carry the load. … Having a solid run game is something we are going to have to try to hang our hat on, especially early in the year.”

In addition to Kieler, the offensive line returns four starters from what was a young front five last season.

“We were really young there last year,” Remmert said. “We had two sophomores that played up last year. Those guys got a lot of snaps. They just have to keep improving. It is a group that you look at and they played a lot of football last year, but they need to continue to progress and mature as a unit. … Hopefully, they can be a solid force for us.”

At quarterback, the Tigers return two players with starting experience in senior Gavin Steege and junior Tate Hermansen who will look to take over the reins from 2021 starter Hunter Jacobson.

While neither player has been named the starter, Remmert said the Cedar Falls coaching staff likes what they have in both players.

“We feel like we have two really good quarterbacks,” Remmert said. “Where that leads? I do not know for sure … but we feel like we really have two kids that can really do some things. They both bring a good skillset to the table.”

Kieler echoed Remmert’s perspective.

“I feel confident in both of them,” Kieler said. “They are both good players. They get the ball off, they are quick on their feet. I think they are both really good.”

According to Remmert, Cedar Falls, which had only one non-senior — running back Kieler — record a reception in 2021, will look to Derek Woods, Tate Bakula, Logan Wroe, Kaden Smith and Mitchell Darst to step in at wide receiver to replace 2021 starters Trey Campbell and Caeden Janssen.

At tight end, Remmert said he expects junior Ethan Beneke to step up and fill the shoes of Sorensen and Lynch.

On defense, graduation took a toll on the Tigers. Cedar Falls returns only four starters.

With replacements for starters Caleb Raisty, Ryley Barnett and Jordan Hoeppner listed as some of the team’s biggest question marks, Remmert highlighted his four returners.

“We have a few key guys that played a lot of snaps last year coming back,” Remmert said. “Drew Campbell is one who is a defensive end. Andrew Lageschulte, he is a versatile kid that we played at both end and defensive tackle. Those are going to be the two anchors to get things started up front. … Defensive back-wise, Carter Schlotman played a lot for us last year and so did Ben Roussel. … Those are the guys that things are going to be built around.”

Beyond those four, Remmert said the Tigers have “a bunch of guys” competing for reps on the defensive line.

According to Campbell, talent will not be the biggest factor in success on the defensive side of the ball.

“Winning is a big part at Cedar Falls for every sport,” Campbell said. “Something that is going to help us carry that out this year for football is getting kids to show up every day and put in their heart and effort. … If everyone is on the same page, I think we could go very far this year.”

So far through camp, the defense has showed positive signs.

“I am really getting that vibe,” Campbell said. “In practice, our defense, sometimes we go a little harder than I think we need to go. … We are going to be really tough on defense this year.”

Regardless of their need to find new faces, Remmert said, the Tigers will be back with same game as they have always played.

“Cedar Falls football is what it is,” Remmert said. “It is based on fundamentals — great blocking and tackling — and kids going out and playing hard. That is what it has been for years, and that is the brand we are going to go and try to play again this year.”

But as they prepare for the 2022 season, the specter of last season still hangs over the Tigers.

“We just have to stay healthy,” Remmert said. “We are in good shape right now. We are going to continue to work hard, and hopefully that is the case when we head into week one against Johnston.”