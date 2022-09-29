Friday's High School Football Capsules

No. 4 CR Kennedy (5-0) at

Cedar Falls (3-2)

When : Friday, 7:45 p.m.

: Kennedy won last season, 42-14. What to watch : Cedar Falls picked up its third shutout victory of the season with a 35-0 win over Muscatine. The Tigers not only got back in the win column, but took away the Muskies run game which ranks in the top 10 in Class 5A. Meanwhile, the Cougars continued their dominate start with a 38-0 win over Dubuque Senior. Kennedy brings another dominate run game to Cedar Falls on Friday. Led by junior running back Trevor Scott, the Cougars rank eighth in Class 5A with 1053 yards on the season. The Tigers will have their work cut out for them on offense as the Cougars allow only 6.2 points per game with two shutouts under their belt. For the Tigers, junior running back Drake Gelhaus continues to amass rushing yards. Ranked seventh in Class 5A, Gelhaus has 553 yards and six touchdowns on 94 attempts.

On the confidence level of the Tigers, “We wanted to come out and play better in all phases. I think we did that against Muscatine. It was nice to get some points early offensively and then pitch a shutout for the game while playing a lot of players. It was a good and needed win. The kids know what they are up against this week--a quality Kennedy team. It is good for the confidence to go into this game with a win.”

On message when playing an undefeated opponent, “We have to focus on the little things that we need to do to try and win the game…Offensively, we need to stay the course...They are going to win some plays. That is just the way it is with the style that they play. We have to stay the course. We have to battle through those things and not get down on ourselves if it does happen.”

On Kennedy, “Coach White has another solid team…There are big challenges there. They are a physical team and they have done a good job up to this point and, thus, they are 5-0, undefeated…They are really aggressive, defensively…They have had 60-plus tackles for loss.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Ethan Petrik

Waterloo West (1-4) at

No. 7 CR Prairie (4-1)

When : 7:15 p.m., Friday

: 7:15 p.m., Friday Where : Cedar Rapids Prairie

: Cedar Rapids Prairie Last meeting: Prairie won last year, 55-7.

Prairie won last year, 55-7. Game notes: West is going to have to find a way to defend the Hawks hybrid single-wing concept offense. Prairie has scored 55 or points in four straight meetings with the Wahawks. Quarterback Cal Sullivan has thrown for 548 yards and six scores, while rushing for 401 yards and three more scores. Makelle Taylor has 10 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. He has rushed for 536 yards on just 87 carries. Prairie rolls in on a four-game win streak after losing its season opener to No. 1 Pleasant Valley. In addition to playing sound defensively against the Hawks, West needs to find its offense as it has been shut out over its last 10 quarters of play. Wahawk head coach Lonnie Moore has continually said his team will work on itself over the final four regular-season games as the Wahawks continue to go through growing pains with a roster that has 15 underclassmen on it.

Mason City (3-2) at

Waterloo East (0-5)

When : Friday, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Where : Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo Last meeting : The Riverhawks won 35-6 last fall.

: The Riverhawks won 35-6 last fall. What to watch: Mason City comes in on a high after a last-second victory over Decorah last Friday. The Riverhawks like to throw the football and senior quarterback Kale Hobart needs just 50 yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark Friday. He has completed 66 of 124 passes for eight scores. He has also rushed for 159 yards and two scores. His favorite target is Kaden Tyler who has caught 25 passes for 559 yards and five scores. Tavien Banks leads Mason City with 321 rushing yards. East is banged up. Starting quarterback Landen Sewell did not play last week as Jameel Montgomery, who was the Trojans leading receiver two weeks ago took over.

No. 9 Beckman (4-1) at

Columbus (2-3)

When : Friday, 7 p.m.

: Friday, 7 p.m. Where : TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo

: TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo Last meeting : Beckman won 35-34 last fall.

: Beckman won 35-34 last fall. Game notes : The Sailors played their best game of the season a week ago in a 42-14 win over Cascade, scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half. Beckman’s only loss is 14-13 to Cascade when the Blazers elected to go for the win after scoring a late-touchdown and failed on the two-point conversion. Beckman features a powerful run game as senior Nick Wulfekuhle has rushed for 714 yards and five scores. Quarterback Cayden Gassmann has added 327 rushing yards in addition to his 479 passing yards. Senior receiver Padraig Gallagher has only nine catches, but he has 250 receiving yards. A win on Homecoming would put the Sailors right back in the middle of the 1A playoff race with the meat of their schedule behind it.

On Dyersville Beckman, "It is a storied program with rich tradition. Coach Atwater in his five years there has taken them from a good program to a gold standard program. They are coming off a semifinal berth last year. They are tough, physical and disciplined."

On the big win, "It would be great to...there is no time to pat yourselves on the back. It is not what did you do for us last week, but rather what are you going to do for us this week. It is really on to the next one and Beckman is going to test us."

Three Area Games to Watch

Class 2A

No. 6 New Hampton (5-0)

at Osage (3-2)

When : Friday, 7 p.m.

: Friday, 7 p.m. Where : Osage

: Osage Last meeting : Osage won 42-12 last fall.

: Osage won 42-12 last fall. What to watch: Both teams come in hot. The Green Devils would be on a three-game win streak but its victory over MFL Mar Mac was ruled a forfeit when it was determined inadvertently used a player for more than five quarters in a single day. The Chickasaws have one of the top junior running backs in the state in Braden McShane who has 900 yards on 114 carries and 14 scores this fall. Osage tends to throw more as quarterback Max Knudsen has passed for 718 yards and 13 scores.

Class 3A

No. 8 Independence (5-1) at

No. 10 Hampton-Dumont (4-1)

When : Friday, 7 p.m.

: Friday, 7 p.m. Where : Hampton

: Hampton Last meeting : Indee won 40-13 last fall.

: Indee won 40-13 last fall. What to watch: Hampton-Dumont’s lone loss was a one-point decision against No. 7 Nevada. The Mustangs have won five straight since losing in week zero to Davenport Assumption. Mitchell Johnson has passed for 736 yards and rushed for 293 for Indee, and Trey Weber has added 556 yards on the ground. Gavin Meeder leads the Bulldog offense. He has passed for 705 yards and seven scores.

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson

8-player

North-Ken (2-3) at

Glad-Rein (5-0)

· When: Tonight, 7 p.m.

Where: Walston-Hoover Stadium, Wartburg College

Walston-Hoover Stadium, Wartburg College Last meeting: None

None What to watch: These two programs had games in Week 6 canceled due to their opponents not fielding varsity football programs. So Northwood-Kensett and Gladbrook-Reinbeck will tangle on a college field in an 8-Player game. The Vikings snapped a three-game skid last week by scoring more points in four quarters than they have over the last 12 quarters. Senior Monte Sims remains a focal weapon for N-K as he has a rushing, receiving, defensive, kick return and punt return for a touchdown. G-R has feasted on its opposition, allowing only 20 points one time. The Rebels have two offensive players that are at double digit TD's and have generated over 30 sacks and 34 tackles for loss.

-- Compiled by North Iowa Sports Writer Zach Martin