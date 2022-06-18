Friday replay: Columbus, Cedar Falls baseball squads post big wins

WATERLOO – Columbus scored in every inning as the Sailors beat Oelwein, 11-3, in a North Iowa Cedar League baseball game Friday at Sulentic Field.

Columbus (13-6) hammered out 14 hits as five players had two or more hits in the game. Thomas Steele was 3-for-4 and scored three runs.

Caden Hartz scored four times and drove in two runs, while Patrick Underwood went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs. Carter Gallagher and Blake Etringer each collected two hits.

Myles Gardner went six innings allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out eight to earn the win.

Terick Pryor and Carter Jeanes each had two hits for the Huskies. Pryor drove in two runs.

Cedar Falls trounces IC West: The Tigers (17-6) outscored the Trojans, 22-6, during a double header sweep Friday, 8-3 and 14-3.

In both games, Cedar Falls used strong starts to build big leads. In the opener, the Tigers scored five times in the first and lead 7-0 after two innings. The nightcap saw a similar pattern as Cedar Falls scored five times in the second inning and lead 7-3 after two.

Logan Wroe, Logan Strassburg and Drew Grete all drove in two runs in the first game as Shae Buskohl went the distance allowing four hits, three earned runs and striking out four.

Ben Phillips and Caleb Raisty each scored twice.

The Tigers took advantage of 13 walks and banged out 12 hits in the second game.

Phillips homered, drove in three and scored three times. Colin Coonradt also homered and scored three times, while Raisty doubled and drove in three runs. Buskohl had two RBIs.

Payton Marsh threw four innings of one-hit relief striking out five and walking one to earn the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0