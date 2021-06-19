Friday replay: Cedar Falls takes softball game from AGWSR

ACKLEY – Maddie McFarland and Ronni Steffener each scored twice as Cedar Falls held off AGWSR, 8-6, in a non-conference game Friday.

Myah Brinker had three hits, and Sydney Barnett drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Cedar Falls scored three key runs in the top of the seventh to extend a small lead to five runs before the Cougars rallied in the bottom of the seventh before falling.

The Tigers improved to 10-14 overall and host Iowa City Liberty Tuesday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

CEDAR FALLS 8, AGWSR 6

Cedar Falls;012;020;3 -- 8;11;2

AGWSR;030;000;3 -- 6;6;4

WP – Cyrah Rassmussen.

