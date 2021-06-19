 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday replay: Cedar Falls takes softball game from AGWSR
0 comments
alert
PREP SOFTBALL

Friday replay: Cedar Falls takes softball game from AGWSR

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Falls Logo.png

ACKLEY – Maddie McFarland and Ronni Steffener each scored twice as Cedar Falls held off AGWSR, 8-6, in a non-conference game Friday.

Myah Brinker had three hits, and Sydney Barnett drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Cedar Falls scored three key runs in the top of the seventh to extend a small lead to five runs before the Cougars rallied in the bottom of the seventh before falling.

The Tigers improved to 10-14 overall and host Iowa City Liberty Tuesday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

CEDAR FALLS 8, AGWSR 6

Cedar Falls;012;020;3  --  8;11;2

AGWSR;030;000;3  --  6;6;4

WP – Cyrah Rassmussen.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News