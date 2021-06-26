 Skip to main content
Friday replay: Cedar Falls completes sweep of East
PREP BASEBALL

Friday replay: Cedar Falls completes sweep of East

WATERLOO -- Connor Woods and Gage Flanscha each homered as Cedar Falls finished a two-game, home-and-home sweep of Waterloo East Friday with a 13-0 victory at East.

Woods drove in three, while Flanscha and Max Steinlage each drove in two.

Cedar Falls scored six times in the top of the first to take control in the five-inning game,

Flanscha finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and the 2 RBIs.

Caleb Spooner collected East’s only hit.

CEDAR FALLS 13, EAST 0

Cedar Falls;631;30 – 15;11;2

East;000;00 – 0;1;2

WP – Brayden Smith. LP – Maddox Harn. 2B – CF: Smith, Phillips. 3B – CF: Steinlage. HR – CF: Woods, Glanscha.

