Friday replay: Cedar Falls comes up short twice at Wahlert

DUBUQUE -- Cedar Falls couldn’t come up with the big hits in an MVC loss to Dubuque Wahlert Friday, 7-1 and 4-2.
In the opener, Caleb Raisty was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in Brody Bartlett in the sixth inning for the Tigers’ only run.
In the nightcap, Connor Woods drove in a run, and Ben Phillips scored twice for Cedar Falls (7-12, 5-11).
The Tigers host Iowa City West Monday beginning at 5 p.m.
WAHLERT 7-4, CEDAR FALLS 1-2
First game
Cedar Falls;000;001;0 -- 1;8;2
Wahlert;001;312;x -- 7;12;1
P. Marsh, A. Hanson (4), B. Grazier (5) and S. Buskohl. Tauber, Rudiger (6) and Besler. 2B – DW: Kadolph, Walsh. CF: Raisty.
Second game
Cedar Falls;001;010;0 -- 2;5;1
Wahlert;001;201;x -- 4;10;1
B. Smith and Strassburg. Stoll, Heying, Walsh and Besler. 2B – DW: Walter. 3B – DW: Brosius.