Friday replay: Brayden Smith pitches Cedar Falls to doubleheader split

CEDAR FALLS – A six-run inning helped Cedar Falls salvage a doubleheader split with Dubuque Senior Friday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

After losing the opener 1-0 to the Rams, the Tigers rebounded with a big fourth inning against Senior to win the night cap, 8-2.

Brayden Smith went the distance in the second game allowing just three hits and striking out seven.

Five different Cedar Falls players drove in runs in the game. The Tigers scored six in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Smith was 2-for-2 at the plate in addition to his strong pitching performance.

In game one, Drew Zillig out-dueled Gage Flanscha in a great pitching performance by both hurlers.

Zillig worked all eight innings allowing seven hits and walking three. He struck out two in the 105-pitch performance.

Flanscha worked seven innings allowing just three hits. He struck out four and walked two.

The Rams scored the game-winning and only run of the game in the top of the eighth when Ray Schlosser’s double plated Gavin Guns, who led off the inning with a double.

Connor Woods had two hits for Cedar Falls.