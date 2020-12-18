Friday metro roundup: Warriors rally past Mohawks

MASON CITY – The Waterloo Warriors rallied twice from a goal deficit and then put the game away a three-goal third period to defeat the Mason City Mohawks, 5-2, Friday in Midwest High School Hockey League action.

Brayden Kirchmann scored 1 minute and 58 seconds into the third period to give Waterloo its first lead. Casey Winders added an insurance goal and Cale Neuendorf scored with an empty-netter.

Neuendorf scored Waterloo’s first goal to tie it at 1-all, but Mason City’s Sam Fabian tallied his second of the game with 5:20 left to give the Mohawks a 2-1 lead.

The Warriors' J.T. Metcalf scored a power-play goal with 1:21 left in the second to tie the game for the second time.

Boys’ basketball

EAST FALLS TO XAVIER: Ramir Scott and Kewone Jones each scored 10 points, but Waterloo East dropped a 53-49 Mississippi Valley Conference game to Cedar Rapids Xavier at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

Dayton Bruce and Martez Wiggley each added eight points for the Trojans.

Girls’ basketball