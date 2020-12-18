 Skip to main content
Friday metro roundup: Warriors rally past Mohawks
FRIDAY METRO ROUNDUP

Friday metro roundup: Warriors rally past Mohawks

  Updated
New Waterloo Warriors logo

MASON CITY – The Waterloo Warriors rallied twice from a goal deficit and then put the game away a three-goal third period to defeat the Mason City Mohawks, 5-2, Friday in Midwest High School Hockey League action.

Brayden Kirchmann scored 1 minute and 58 seconds into the third period to give Waterloo its first lead. Casey Winders added an insurance goal and Cale Neuendorf scored with an empty-netter.

Neuendorf scored Waterloo’s first goal to tie it at 1-all, but Mason City’s Sam Fabian tallied his second of the game with 5:20 left to give the Mohawks a 2-1 lead.

The Warriors' J.T. Metcalf scored a power-play goal with 1:21 left in the second to tie the game for the second time.

Boys’ basketball

EAST FALLS TO XAVIER: Ramir Scott and Kewone Jones each scored 10 points, but Waterloo East dropped a 53-49 Mississippi Valley Conference game to Cedar Rapids Xavier at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

Dayton Bruce and Martez Wiggley each added eight points for the Trojans. 

Girls’ basketball

J-HAWKS DOWN SAILORS: Laney Pilcher scored 19 points and Amanda Treptow 12 as No. 14 Jesup kept Columbus at bay en route to a 52-37 victory at Oppold Gymnasium. 

Jaycie Lange added 10 points for the J-Hawks (7-1). Eva Christensen led the Sailors (4-2) with 11 points.

XAVIER TOPS EAST: East was paced by Ellasa Horton with 13 points during a 67-33 MVC loss at Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Boys’ bowling

TROJANS WIN: Waterloo East had three bowlers roll better than a 450 series as the Trojans beat Dubuque Hempstead, 3,233 to 2,766 at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque.

Nick Peterson led the way with a two-game 489. Tanner Werkmeister had a high game of 268 in a 468 series. Chris Little rolled a 266 game, and Alec Timmerman had games of 238 and 233 for a 471.

TIGERS WIN: Ryan Venem had a 471 series with a high game of 245 as Cedar Falls topped Western Dubuque and Vinton-Shellsburg in a triangular.

Girls’ bowling

EAST WINS THRILLER: Malorie Cary rolled a game of 254 as part of a 457 series as Waterloo East beat Dubuque Hempstead at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque Friday, 2,656 to 2,607.

The Trojans overcame a slim 1,827 to 1,826 deficit in the baker round.

TIGERS THIRD: Myah Brinker led Cedar Falls 479 series during a third-place showing behind Western Dubuque and Vinton-Shellsburg at Cadillac Lanes.

Summaries

Prep hockey

Warriors 5, Mohawks 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;2;3  -- 5

Mason City;1;1;0 – 2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Mason City, Sam Fabian (Jacob Miller, Josh Blaha), 1:59. Penalties –  None.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Cale Neuendorf (Christian Heiser), 1:07, 3. Mason City, Fabian (Sam Butler), 11:40, 4. Waterloo, J.T. Metcalf (Neuendorf, John Harrison), 15:39, pp. Penalties – Jacob Miller, MC (Butt-ending, major), 2:26, Jameson Clark, Wat (interference), 10:32, Casey Winders, Wat (slashing), 11:09, Winders, Wat (roughing), 14:04, Jack Crane, MC (roughing), 14:04, Blaha, MC (hooking), 15:28.

THIRD PERIOD – 5. Waterloo, Braydan Kirchmann (Landen Schoonover, Harrison Foss), 1:58, 6. Waterloo, Winders (Heiser, Tayvon Homolar), 6:19, 7. Waterloo, Neuendorf (Landon Sturch), 16:54, en.  Penalties – Harrison Foss, Wat (too many men), 10:44.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;35

Mason City;26

Goalies – Waterloo, Jakobi Davis (24 Saves). Mason City, Walker Radcliffe (31 Saves).

Junior Varsity: Mason City 3, Waterloo 2 SO. Warrior goals scored by Blake Buckley and Jameson Clark.

Girls’ basketball

JESUP 52, COLUMBUS 37

JESUP (7-1, 5-1) – Natalie O’Connor 3 0-0 6, Laney Pilcher 7 5-8 19, Alexis Larson 1 0-0 2, Amanda Treptow 5 1-4 12, Kylee Winter 0 1-2 1, Jaycie Lange 3 4-4 10, Sayler Youngblut 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-18 52.

COLUMBUS (4-2, 4-2) – Eva Christensen 3 2-2 11, Faith Freshwater 0 2-2 2, Morgan Bradley 2 2-3 6, Reagan Lindsay 0 3-4 3, Maddie Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesley 3 0-0 6, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 1 6-6 9, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 15-17 37.

Jesup;10;16;15;11  -- 52

Columbus;6;9;11;11  --  37

3-point goals – Jesup 1 (Treptow). Columbus 4 (Butler, Christensen 3). Total fouls – Jesup 18, Columbus 20. Fouled out – Lindsay, Vesley, Knipp.

CR XAVIER 67, EAST 33

EAST – Ellasa Horton 13, Miah Norman 2, KeKe Jefferson-Putnam 2, Aaliyah Franklin 7, Brooklyn Love 4, Natalie Hill 2, Sequoia Williams 3

East;4;7;6;16 – 33

Xavier;11;17;21;18 --  67

Boys’ bowling

EAST 3,223, HEMPSTEAD 2,766

EAST – Alec Timmerman 238-233 – 471, Brandon McElhaney 235-182 – 417, Chris Little 186-266 – 452, Tanner Werkmeister 200-268 – 468, Nick Peterson 236-253 – 489.

Baker rotation: 167-174-245-177-163.

At Cadillac Lanes

Team Standings – 1. Cedar Falls 3,210, 2. Western Dubuque 3,113, 3. Vinton-Shellsburg 2,896.

CEDAR FALLS – Ryan Venem 471, Logan Stoll 469, Matthew Swanson 464, Matthew Edler 401, Nate Venem 366.

Girls’ bowling

EAST 2,656, HEMPSTEAD 2,607

EAST – Kadence Hyde 202-193 -- 395, Stephanie Burge 151-227 -- 378, Jersie Benson 269, Mersaydes Brunson 151-165 – 316, Malorie Cary 203-254 – 457.

Baker rotation: 179-159-157-198-137.

At Cadillac Lanes

Team Standings – 1. Western Dubuque 2,923, Vinton-Shellsburg 2,809, 3. Cedar Falls 2,754.

Medalist – Myah Brinker (CF), 479.

CEDAR FALLS – Katie Waltz 155-156 – 311, Makayle Nicol 232-143, Anna Frahm 151-204 – 355, Hailey Taylor 180-140 – 320, Brinker 256-223 – 479.

Baker rotation: 177-213-160-183-181.

