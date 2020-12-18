Friday metro roundup: Warriors rally past Mohawks

MASON CITY – The Waterloo Warriors rallied twice from a goal deficit and then put the game away a three-goal third period to defeat the Mason City Mohawks, 5-2, Friday in Midwest High School Hockey League action.
Brayden Kirchmann scored 1 minute and 58 seconds into the third period to give Waterloo its first lead. Casey Winders added an insurance goal and Cale Neuendorf scored with an empty-netter.
Neuendorf scored Waterloo’s first goal to tie it at 1-all, but Mason City’s Sam Fabian tallied his second of the game with 5:20 left to give the Mohawks a 2-1 lead.
The Warriors' J.T. Metcalf scored a power-play goal with 1:21 left in the second to tie the game for the second time.
Boys’ basketball
EAST FALLS TO XAVIER: Ramir Scott and Kewone Jones each scored 10 points, but Waterloo East dropped a 53-49 Mississippi Valley Conference game to Cedar Rapids Xavier at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.
Dayton Bruce and Martez Wiggley each added eight points for the Trojans.
Girls’ basketball
J-HAWKS DOWN SAILORS: Laney Pilcher scored 19 points and Amanda Treptow 12 as No. 14 Jesup kept Columbus at bay en route to a 52-37 victory at Oppold Gymnasium.
Jaycie Lange added 10 points for the J-Hawks (7-1). Eva Christensen led the Sailors (4-2) with 11 points.
XAVIER TOPS EAST: East was paced by Ellasa Horton with 13 points during a 67-33 MVC loss at Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Boys’ bowling
TROJANS WIN: Waterloo East had three bowlers roll better than a 450 series as the Trojans beat Dubuque Hempstead, 3,233 to 2,766 at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque.
Nick Peterson led the way with a two-game 489. Tanner Werkmeister had a high game of 268 in a 468 series. Chris Little rolled a 266 game, and Alec Timmerman had games of 238 and 233 for a 471.
TIGERS WIN: Ryan Venem had a 471 series with a high game of 245 as Cedar Falls topped Western Dubuque and Vinton-Shellsburg in a triangular.
Girls’ bowling
EAST WINS THRILLER: Malorie Cary rolled a game of 254 as part of a 457 series as Waterloo East beat Dubuque Hempstead at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque Friday, 2,656 to 2,607.
The Trojans overcame a slim 1,827 to 1,826 deficit in the baker round.
TIGERS THIRD: Myah Brinker led Cedar Falls 479 series during a third-place showing behind Western Dubuque and Vinton-Shellsburg at Cadillac Lanes.
