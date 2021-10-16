Frericks, Mallaro win MVC individual swim titles

CEDAR RAPIDS – Grace Frericks set a Mississippi Valley Conference meet record in winning the 100 backstroke at the MVC Championships at Cedar Rapids Kennedy Saturday.

Frericks, a Kentucky commit, edged Florida commit Scarlet Martin of Iowa City West by .10 with a winning time of 56.46.

Frericks was also first in the 100 freestyle (52.60) as Cedar Falls finished third with 325 points. Iowa City West won with 485.

The Tigers had one other individual winner. Kendall Mallaro won the 100 butter fly in 1:00.35, and she was third in the 200 individual medley in 2:16.95.

The Cedar Falls’ 200 medley relay team of Sutton Paulsen, Makala Brylee Lehmann, Ava Mallaro and Frericks was second in 1:53.85. The 400 free team of Kendall Mallaro, Sophia Mason, Bobeldyk and Frericks was second in 3:41.52

Other top performances for the Tigers saw Grace Bobeldyk sixth in the 200 free (2:03.35).

Lehmann was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.34).

On Thursday, Waterloo Swim’s Avery Hogan took fourth in the 1-meter diving. Hogan scored 412.05 points.

Sam Klein of Iowa City West won with 461.4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0