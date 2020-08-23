Foundation in place for Cedar Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Ask Ryan Ostrich about Cedar Falls’ offensive line and his eyes quickly light up.

Who’s to blame him?

Northern Illinois commit Drew Hoth joins Logan Saak, Jayson Weiland, Joe Knutson and Ty Tompkins as returning starters up front for a Cedar Falls offense that averaged 429 yards per game in 2019. Ostrich rushed for 1,185 and 18 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 per carry. His breakthrough effort was a four-touchdown performance at Iowa City High.

“We’ve got a big offensive line and all of them got bigger and stronger and smarter, too, so it’s going to be a good season,” Ostrich said. “They’re all so energetic, all good leaders, especially big Drew Hoth. He’s a big part of our offensive line and a big part of our team to get everyone moving, all pumped up and good to go.”

Indeed, a foundation and blueprint for success is set within a program that has completed back-to-back perfect regular seasons. The Tigers reached the 2018 state finals before Bettendorf avenged a regular season loss to Cedar Falls with a quarterfinal victory inside the UNI-Dome in 2019.