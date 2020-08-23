Foundation in place for Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Ask Ryan Ostrich about Cedar Falls’ offensive line and his eyes quickly light up.
Who’s to blame him?
Northern Illinois commit Drew Hoth joins Logan Saak, Jayson Weiland, Joe Knutson and Ty Tompkins as returning starters up front for a Cedar Falls offense that averaged 429 yards per game in 2019. Ostrich rushed for 1,185 and 18 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 per carry. His breakthrough effort was a four-touchdown performance at Iowa City High.
“We’ve got a big offensive line and all of them got bigger and stronger and smarter, too, so it’s going to be a good season,” Ostrich said. “They’re all so energetic, all good leaders, especially big Drew Hoth. He’s a big part of our offensive line and a big part of our team to get everyone moving, all pumped up and good to go.”
Indeed, a foundation and blueprint for success is set within a program that has completed back-to-back perfect regular seasons. The Tigers reached the 2018 state finals before Bettendorf avenged a regular season loss to Cedar Falls with a quarterfinal victory inside the UNI-Dome in 2019.
“It starts with the kids and their willingness to work hard,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said, assessing the 24-game win streak the Tigers will carry into this season. “Our kids will come in and do what’s asked of them. They’re very coachable and then I think the other thing is consistency in our staff.
“We haven’t had a lot of staff turnover. The kids know what to expect year-in and year-out.”
Beyond the rushing attack, Cedar Falls has a duo of playmaking options on the outside in receivers Daniel Hutchins and Trey Campbell. Junior Hunter Jacobson has surfaced as a favorite within a battle for starting quarterback duties following the graduation of first team all-stater Cael Loecher, a 1,998 yards passer with 22 touchdowns through the air in 2019.
“He’s a smart quarterback, athletic kid, comes from an athletic family with dad being the basketball coach at UNI,” Remmert said, addressing what Jacobson brings to the table. “He’s a two-sport athlete that understands our offense and he’s picking up what we’re asking him to do.”
A cohesive offensive line will help buy time for the Tigers’ first-year varsity starting QB.
“We’ve got to protect him a little bit and pick it up in other areas and let our new quarterback kind of feel his way into it and become comfortable,” Remmert said.
The Tigers’ defensive line remains the biggest question mark prior to 2020’s season kickoff on Aug. 28 against Dubuque Senior inside the UNI-Dome. First team all-stater Collin Bohnenkamp has graduated as a leader within a dominant 2019 group that also included graduates Trey Weimer and Logan Clements.
Paden Bonner saw reps last season when Weimer went down with an injury and will be a senior leader up front this fall. Eli Mickey brings experience at linebacker alongside Ryley Barnett, who was moved into a big role during the back half of 2019’s campaign. Nate Gee and Jase Seger return with promising newcomer Ja’Von Ratliff in the secondary.
Mickey points towards energy, knowledge of assignments and chemistry as key components for this year’s Tigers to replicate defensive success.
“Last year felt more like a job sometimes, which it is, but if you can have fun with your group of guys at the same time, that’s very important,” Mickey said.
