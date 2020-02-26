Five metro girls named to all-Mississippi Valley team

Five metro girls’ basketball players were named to the Mississippi Valley Conference first team.

In the Mississippi Division, Cedar Falls senior Emerson Green and junior Anaya Barney were first team selections.

Both Northern Iowa commits, Green averaged 17.0 points per game, while also grabbing 149 rebounds, dishing out 77 assists and grabbing 41 steals. Barney has averaged 17.6 ppg, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks a game.

Freshman Jasmine Barney was named to the second team after averaging 7.7 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the Valley Division, Waterloo West had three players selected to the first team.

Freshman Halli Poock led the Wahawks with a 18.8 scoring average. She was joined on the first team by senior Lauren Conrey and junior Gabby Moore.

Conrey, a Grand View University commit, leads West with 50 made 3-pointers, led the team in assists (114) and is a four-year starter. Moore averaged 9.7 points, while adding 73 assists and 42 steals.

Freshman Sahara Williams and sophomore Brooklynn Smith were named to the second team. Williams averaged 9.9 points and 6.5 boards, while Smith averaged 9.0 points and led the team with 22 blocked shots.

Waterloo West head coach Dr. Tony Pappas and his staff were named Coach of the Year.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0