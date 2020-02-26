You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Five metro girls named to all-Mississippi Valley first team
0 comments
breaking
GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Five metro girls named to all-Mississippi Valley first team

{{featured_button_text}}

Five metro girls’ basketball players were named to the Mississippi Valley Conference first team.

In the Mississippi Division, Cedar Falls senior Emerson Green and junior Anaya Barney were first team selections.

Both Northern Iowa commits, Green averaged 17.0 points per game, while also grabbing 149 rebounds, dishing out 77 assists and grabbing 41 steals. Barney has averaged 17.6 ppg, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks a game.

Freshman Jasmine Barney was named to the second team after averaging 7.7 points.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo West had three players selected to the first team.

Freshman Halli Poock led the Wahawks with a 18.8 scoring average. She was joined on the first team by senior Lauren Conrey and junior Gabby Moore.

Conrey, a Grand View University commit, leads West with 50 made 3-pointers, led the team in assists (114) and is a four-year starter. Moore averaged 9.7 points, while adding 73 assists and 42 steals.

Freshman Sahara Williams and sophomore Brooklynn Smith were named to the second team. Williams averaged 9.9 points and 6.5 boards, while Smith averaged 9.0 points and led the team with 22 blocked shots.

Waterloo West head coach Dr. Tony Pappas and his staff were named Coach of the Year. 

+4 
Emerson Green

Green

 Courtesy Photo
+4 
Anaya Barney 2018-19

Barney
+4 
Lauren Conrey 2019

Conrey

 Courtesy Photo

All-Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Division

FIRST TEAM – Caitlynn Daniels (Cedar Rapids Xavier), sr., Mallory McDermott (CR Prairie), sr., Sidney McCrea (Cedar Rapids Prairie), sr., Emerson Green (Cedar Falls), sr., Anaya Barney (Cedar Falls), jr., Aubrey Joens (Iowa City High), sr., Rose Nkumu (Iowa City High), sr., Hannah Stuelke (CR Washington), so.

SECOND TEAM – Lindsey Eimers (Dubuque  Senior), sr., Jenna Fiedler (Western Dubuque), jr., Paige Rocca (Iowa City High), sr., Kelsey Joens (Iowa City High), fr., Kamryn Grissel (CR Prairie), so., Jasmine Barney (Cedar Falls), fr., Aree Beckmann (CR Xavier), so., Ella Noel (Dubuque Senior), sr.

Honorable mention

CEDAR FALLS – Sydney Remmert, so., Lexie Godfrey, sr.

WATERLOO EAST  -- Aariona Ezell, sr., Ma’Kaiyla Johnson, sr.

Athlete of the year: Mallory McDermott (CR Prairie)

Coach of the year: Tom Lilly & Staff (CR Xavier)

Valley Division

FIRST TEAM – Halli Poock (West), fr., Lauren Conrey (West), sr., Gabby Moore (West), jr., Audrey Koch (Iowa City West), jr., Matayia Tellis (Iowa City West), jr., Riley Kay (Dubuque Hempstead), sr., Sadie Powell (CR Kennedy), sr., Alexis Beier (Linn-Mar), so.

SECOND TEAM – Kaylie Springer (Dubuque Hempstead), sr., Sam McPherson (Iowa City Liberty), sr., Carly Printy (Linn-Mar), sr., Sophia Barrett (CR Kennedy), jr., Morgan Herrig (Dubuque Wahlert), sr., Kalyn Wise (CR Jefferson), jr., Sahara Williams (West), fr., Brooklynn Smith (West), so.

Honorable mention

WEST – Sierra Burt, so., Ashley Nystrom, sr.

Athlete of the year: Audrey Koch (Iowa City West), jr.

Coach of the year: Tony Pappas and Staff (West)

0 comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News