Event planned to raise funds to honor legendary Cedar Falls swim coach

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls high school swim team and the local swimming community will not forget the impact of legendary swim coach Dick Marcussen.

After initially starting both the boys and girls programs in 1969 and 1970 and 47 years as the head coach of the Tigers with nine girls’ titles and four boys’ titles, Marcussen retired in 2015 as one of the most decorated prep coaches according to Cedar Falls athletics and activities director Troy Becker.

“Coach Marcussen is probably the highest decorated coach in the state of Iowa,” Becker said. “In terms of state championships, conference championships, winning percentage. He went 20+ years without losing a swim meet for boys or girls…He is the Dan Gable of high school swimming.”

However, Becker added that, beyond success in the water, Marcussen helped grow the sport of competitive swimming within the Cedar Falls community.

“In addition to the success, we are talking about someone who helped develop and start a lot of our swimming programs,” Becker said. “He is kind of like a found father for swimming in Cedar Falls.”

Joyce Coil expanded on the impact she saw from her perspective as the mother of a former Cedar Falls swimmer.

“He invested over four decades of his life to swimming,” Coil said. “He was an amazing coach--a very good role model and really brought out the best in his student athletes. I had a swimming son and they worked extremely hard, but he brought out the joy in their hard work.”

Coil is currently spearheading an effort to raise funds in order to name the natatorium at the new Cedar Falls high school after Marcussen.

“I am helping to fundraise for the natatorium and…for the naming opportunity for coach Marcussen,” Coil said. “To name the natatorium, the fundraising is $1 million for that naming opportunity.”

Coil said she suggested naming the facility after coach Marcussen almost immediately upon the opportunity presented itself.

“A group of individuals got together and created the list of naming opportunities within [the new Cedar Falls high school],” Coil said. “I initially broached the subject ‘Would this be a good idea?’ Everyone said yes…as long as we can raise the $1 million in order to do that.”

“It felt like a daunting task,” Coil said. “But, once we have been able to, in the last month, reach out to those swimmers, they are getting excited about the opportunity to do this.”

With over $200,000 raised already, Coil said she hopes to have raised the requisite amount to honor the coach with the naming of the new facility within a few months.

Becker added that while the fundraiser is being done solely with the goal of recognizing the coach in ‘some way.’

“Our goal is to name it after coach Marcussen,” Becker said. “But, we have to reach that $1 million threshold…One thing we are clearly going to do is honor coach Marcussen in some way in the new facility…Our goal is to raise money to recognize him.”

In an effort to continue working towards their goal, a celebration of coach Marcussen’s 86th birthday and fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 3-5 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club at 304 Clay Street.

If interested in donating or receiving further information, parties are asked to contact Troy Becker at Troy.Becker@cfschools.org or Cedar Falls Schools Foundation at foundation@cfschools.org. Online donations are also accepted at cfschools.org/foundation/donate.

