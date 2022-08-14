Eighteen players selected to 2022 all-metro softball team

The 18-member all-metro softball team is a talented group.

Six of the 18 players named to the team are repeat selections – Haile Frost of Columbus Catholic, Cyrah Rasmussen of Cedar Falls, Sydney Gardner of Columbus, Sophie Stanic of Cedar Falls, Kamryn Regenold of Columbus and Nya Simmons of Columbus.

Cedar Falls had a best six players named to the team while West and Columbus each had five.

In addition to Rasmussen, who went 16-6 in the circle with 168 strikeouts in 146 innings, and Stanic, who batted .318 and drove in 18 runs, Cedar Falls had Gabby Townsend, Sydney Barnett, Lauren Sandvold and Lauren Ferguson also selected to the team,

Barnett led the Tigers with 25 runs scored and she drove in 19. Townsend batted .327 and scored 21 times, while Sandvold scored 21 runs and drove in 21, and Ferguson scored 20 times while batting .319.

Frost won 16 games and struck out nearly 150 batters in the circle, while also batting .402. Ruden batted .438 while hitting four home runs and driving in 29.

Simmons (3 HRS, 34 RBIs) hit .429, and Gardner batted .379 with four home runs and 31 RBIs and that duo scored 36 and 32 runs respectively. Regenold scored 31 runs and batted. 348.

West had five players named to the team.

Junior Nia Christoffer led the team with 119 innings pitched and eight wins. Junior Sydney Wilson batted .395 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs. Her home run and RBI totals led the team

Addison Wells led the Wahawks with a .402 batting average and she also scored a team best 38 runs. Sophomore Bailey Schoepske hit .293 with five home rus and 27 RBIs, while eighth-grader Addy Schoepske slugged four home runs and drove in 23.

Waterloo East saw junior Aalonna Ford and senior Maysen Bruess earn spots on the team. Ford hit .340 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. Bruess batted .415 while scoring 19 times and driving in 16.

The team was selected by metro softball coaches Adam Dehl of West, Chris Olmstead of Columbus, Steve Chidester of Cedar Falls and Chad Adams of East.