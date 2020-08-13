East's Stocks, Cedar Falls' Rasmussen earn all-state softball honors

A pair of metro players earned all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Softball Coaches Association.
Waterloo East senior Josie Stocks was a second team selection in Class 4A, while Cedar Falls sophomore Cyrah Rasmussen made the second team in Class 5A
In 21 games with the Trojans, Stocks went 37 of 65 to bat .569. She had four doubles, two triples and four home runs while driving in 33 in her final season in the Black and Orange.
In a very abbreviated season for the Tigers, Rasmussen batted .423 and led the team with eight runs scored. She also struck out 55 batters in 40 innings pitched.
Three area players made the first team in Class 1A.
State champion Clarksville saw pitcher Kori Wedeking and shortstop Cheyenne Behrends make the first team, while senior Ainsley Lovrien was a second team pick.
While leading the Indians to the 1A title, Wedeking struck out 197 batters in 111 innings and posting an 18-1 mark in the circle. She also batted .524 and scored 24 runs while driving in a team-best 25. Behrends, a junior, hit .514 and socked 21 extra-base hits, including nine home runs.
Clarksville's Katie Wedeking was named the 1A Coach of the Year.
AGWSR’s Makenna Kuper, a junior batted .460 for the Cougars and scored 29 runs. She also hit five home runs.
Jesup senior Jenna Jensen made the 2A first team. Jensen hit seven home runs and drove in 35 runs for the J-Hawks.
In Class 3A, Crestwood of Cresco’s Laken Lienhard starred both in the circle and at the plate to earn first team honors. Lienhard went 15-1 as a pitcher striking out 188 in 99 innings pitched. At bat, she she .457 and was walked 25 titles for .672 on-base percentage.
Charles City’s Lisabeth Fiser earned a first team nod in Class 4A. Fiser batted .464 and led the Comets with 20 runs scored.
