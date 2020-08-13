East's Stocks, Cedar Falls' Rasmussen earn all-state softball honors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of metro players earned all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Softball Coaches Association.

Waterloo East senior Josie Stocks was a second team selection in Class 4A, while Cedar Falls sophomore Cyrah Rasmussen made the second team in Class 5A

In 21 games with the Trojans, Stocks went 37 of 65 to bat .569. She had four doubles, two triples and four home runs while driving in 33 in her final season in the Black and Orange.

In a very abbreviated season for the Tigers, Rasmussen batted .423 and led the team with eight runs scored. She also struck out 55 batters in 40 innings pitched.

Three area players made the first team in Class 1A.

State champion Clarksville saw pitcher Kori Wedeking and shortstop Cheyenne Behrends make the first team, while senior Ainsley Lovrien was a second team pick.

While leading the Indians to the 1A title, Wedeking struck out 197 batters in 111 innings and posting an 18-1 mark in the circle. She also batted .524 and scored 24 runs while driving in a team-best 25. Behrends, a junior, hit .514 and socked 21 extra-base hits, including nine home runs.

Clarksville's Katie Wedeking was named the 1A Coach of the Year.