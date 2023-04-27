CEDAR FALLS – The 2022 race is now part of Drake Relays lore.

One year ago, the Tiger boys’ 4x400 relay team looked on at the smiling and jubilant faces of a Mason City Riverhawk team that had pulled off a stunning…diving victory in the final race of the Relays winning by a scant .04 of a second – 3:21.55 to 3:21.59.

Mason City won when anchor Kaden Tyler dived across the finish line to beat Cedar Falls’ Cayden Schellhorn.

A year older and a year wiser, the team of Ben Roussell, Jordan Townsend, Derek Woods and Schellhorn – three seniors (Roussell, Woods and Schellhorn) and a Townsend, a sophomore – are among the favorites again.

Cedar Falls has qualified for the 113th Drake Relays, which started Wednesday, with the third fastest time of 3:22.67.

The team with the fastest qualifying time … Mason City … with the same quartet of Kale Hobart, Kaden Tyler, Ra’Shaun Wynter and James Fingalsen – 3:19.81.

“I feel it goes without saying we always think about it in the back of our minds,” Roussell said. “But we’ve just kept working hard and have tried our best to be grateful for the competition that we are going to have at Drake this year…knowing Mason City is back with their juniors and sophomore…it will be a good battle for us. It is going to be fun.”

That is the focus for Cedar Falls, the present and not the past

“That race was exciting and also disappointing at the same time,” Woods said. “But I don’t think we are necessarily focused on Drake as much as we are state. We are just going to trust Homewood’s process (head coach Dirk Homewood) and see what that process does for us.”

“We are not scared of competition,” Schellhorn said. “We come to the Drake Relays to compete against the best guys in the state and that is what we expected, and that is what I expected (last year).”

A look backThat 4x400 was destined to be a great one.

A week earlier, Schellhorn out-dueled Tyler down the stretch as the Tigers beat the Riverhawks to the line at the Cole Collinge Relays while posting the fastest time in the state.

When the gun started in the rematch on the Blue Oval at Jim Duncan Track, neither the Tigers or the Riverhawks were the early front runners. Both teams found themselves in the middle of the pack with Townsend crossing in fourth for Cedar Falls, and Kale Hobart right after him.

James Fingalsen with a 49 second split put Mason City into the lead after the second leg, while Woods moved the Tigers up to third. Roussell moved Cedar Falls into the lead on the third leg with the Riverhawks’ Ra’Shaun Wynter close behind.

Schellhorn had created some separation on the anchor leg for Cedar Falls, but Tyler began closing out of turn four and the two sprinters were shoulder-to-shoulder, stride-for-stride down the homestretch when at the last instant Tyler dove for the finish line.

“At the end of the day they got the best of us,” Schellhorn said.

The challenge will be a tough one Saturday.

Mason City has already posted the fastest time in the state at 3:19.81, almost three seconds faster than what Cedar Falls has ran.

Fingalsen (48.32) and Tyler (49.7) rank among the two fastest open 400 sprinters in the state.

One of the minor differences this year is Mason City quartet has been running in a different order.

Tyler has been running the opening leg with Hobart and Wynter following and Fingalsen handling the anchoring duties.

For Cedar Falls, the order Townsend, Woods, Schellhorn and Roussell have run has changed almost every meet.

“We kind of switch up the order in every meet to just put guys in different positions to see how they do,” Woods said. “It might be different in the finals than the prelims.”

And week by week, the Tigers have been getting faster. Cedar Falls has cut four seconds off its 4x400 time since the start of the season up to last week.

“I think we are running pretty well,” Townsend said. “We have run a second faster every time we have run so far so I think we are ready to do well again.”

And the Tigers understand it is not necessarily a two-team race.

Johnston has posted the second-best time, and Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids Prairie have strong teams, too.

“We are not necessarily focused on just Mason City,” Schellhorn said. “We are focused on us three and myself…us four as a team and getting across the finish line as fast as we can.”

Photos: UNI softball vs. Drake, April 25 SBall UNI vs. Drake 1 SBall UNI vs. Drake 2 SBall UNI vs. Drake 3 SBall UNI vs. Drake 4 SBall UNI vs. Drake 5 SBall UNI vs. Drake 6 SBall UNI vs. Drake 7 SBall UNI vs. Drake 8