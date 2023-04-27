DES MOINES – Four times last April, Jacob Kieler of Cedar Falls cleared 6-foot-9 in the high jump at the Drake Relays.

On almost any other day and year that would’ve been good enough for Kieler to be champion. Unfortunately North Polk’s Jack Noble matched him jump for jump.

Then in a jump off, Noble cleared 6-7 and Kieler missed and Noble was the champion.

Thursday, at the 113th Drake Relays on the Jim Duncan Track, Kieler was trying to not to think about that loss. He also was trying to forget back-to-back runner-up finishes at the state track and field championships in the same event.

Shaking off several early misses at lower weights, Kieler kept on going higher and higher and one by one his competition fell by the wayside.

Then Kieler went over the bar at 6-10 on his first attempt setting a new Cedar Falls program record.

Linn-Mar’s TJ Jackson and Mid-Prairie’s Cain Brown followed him and each missed all three attempts at 6-10 and at last Kieler had won inside Drake Stadium.

“I’m just in shock right now,” Kieler exclaimed after winning. “It feels really good.”

Kieler’s win also comes after senior year full of hardship. A torn labrum in his shoulder cost him his senior football season and more importantly valuable training time on the track.

In fact, he hadn’t went higher than 6-5 in the high jump all spring.

But on Thursday, Kieler found his grove become just the second Cedar Falls high jumper in program history to win a Drake Relays high jump title. The last was Herbert Belz in 1947. Belz cleared 5-11 ½ that year.

“Jacob is a gamer and when the lights come on he really knows how to compete,” Cedar Falls head coach Dirk Homewood said. “I’m so happy for him.”

Kieler’s victory came after he missed attempts at 6-3, 6-5, 6-7 and his first attempt at 6-9. He took three cracks at 7-feet but just missed each time.

“Losing my senior season of football…that was already hard enough,” Kieler said. “That kind of knocked me off my feet. I was just sitting around and doing nothing but recovering. I knew this season would be a challenge, but I’m really happy to come here and put on a show for everyone.

“To be able to come here and capitalize feels good.”

MERRICK, HARTMAN RUN STRONG: In the boys 3,200, Cedar Falls freshman Jaden Merrick took sixth with a new personal best of 9 minutes, 12.88 seconds.

Junior teammate Luke Hartman was 14th in 9:27.16.

“Feels really good. I’ve very happy with it,” Merrick said of his race. “That is the best race I’ve ever run strategy wise. It was really good. I just wanted to do my best, not worry about my time or place, but just run a good strategic race.”

Merrick said it was incredible race, especially the finish.

The leader of the race at the midway point, Des Moines Christian’s Aaron Fynaardt broke the line in 4:43.26. But eventual champion, Pella’s Chase Lauman, closed the final 1,600 in 4:22 to edge Sioux City’s Gabe Nash by just better than a second in 9:06.71.

“That was a really fast last mile, a big negative split,” Merrick said. “The first mile was in 4:43, really relaxed and that is what there was such a big pack of us. Then it played out that some people started to move and when they moved I had to move as well. I just gave it everything I had and I feel like I ran very, very well.”

Homewood said he was impressed with both of his runners.

“For a freshman coming in under these lights…this is a total different event than he has ever competed in,” Homewood said. “I think that might be the second fastest time in program history. Both he and Luke ran great. I couldn’t be more excited for the races they had today.”

H-D-C SOPHOMORE WINS DISCUS: Charlee Morton wanted to finish inside the top five in the girls’ discus throw at the 2023 Drake Relays. The sophomore hit the mark and did a whole lot more.

Morton won the girls’ discus throw with a top toss of 146’ 3.” The Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldog lapped the rest of the field, finishing nearly four feet ahead of second-place Reese Goodlet of Pleasant Valley. Goodlet’s top throw was 142’ 9.”

“My goal for the season was 140 feet,” Morton said. “To be honest, at first, I thought they said 140.6, and I was still super happy. Then, my dad was like, ‘146 feet.’ I was completely surprised. I was so shocked. I’m really glad I got to throw it at Drake Relays.”

Morton’s toss was a season-best. Her previous season-long was 132’ 3.” Morton recorded her Drake-winning number on her very first throw of the event.

“I was hoping to get 130ish with my first throw,” Morton said. “Definitely getting that first throw as the best throw made everybody else have to chase after me. So, it was really good to start off strong.”

Goodlet and Morton were the only athletes to clear the 140-foot threshold. Ciara Heffron of Knoxville placed third with a top toss of 138’ 7.”

Morton’s Drake Relays win may put a target on her back for the rest of the season. Her toss is the best any girl in Iowa has thrown this year.

“She likes the competition,” Morton’s father and throwing coach Brandon Morton said. “She likes the competition. She loves to compete. When she gets in that position where she knows she has to strive to win the meet, she’ll handle it and just go after it.”

Morton’s victory is the second in history for H-D-C girls as she joins Sarah Harms as a Drake Relay champion. Harms won the shot put in 2004.

ROCHFORD, TRAINOR WITH GREAT FINISHES: New Hampton senior Carlee Rochford took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17-8 ¼.

The three jumpers that finished in front of her all went past 18 feet, including champion Isabelle Noring of Carlisle who won with a best leap of 18-10.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor took 8th in the girls’ 3,000, crossing the finish line in 10:13.21.

Arkansas commit Paityn Noe of Ballard won in 9:28.89.

- Austin Hanson of the Mason City Globe-Gazette contributed to this story.