'Doubles left, Touchdown' works as Cedar Falls shocks Prairie late

CEDAR RAPIDS — The name of the play is ‘Doubles Left, Touchdown.’

Though it didn’t directly result in one, it ultimately led to a touchdown with seven seconds left that gave Cedar Falls an incredible 24-21 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie last night at John Wall Field.

Quarterback Hunter Jacobson’s 6-yard TD pass on a fade pattern in the right corner of the end zone to Caeden Janssen provided the actual winning points for Class 5A ninth-ranked CF (2-1). It came after both teams had exhausted their final timeout to set up strategy.

“We had that same play called the first time there,” Jacobson said. “I liked how it looked … It was one on one, and I’m taking number 17 (Janssen) over anybody in that situation.”

Third-ranked Prairie (2-1) drove 92 yards, taking a 21-17 lead on quarterback Brandon Vlcko’s 1-yard TD keeper with 51 seconds left and the ensuing extra point. A kickoff into the end zone gave Cedar Falls possession at its 20.

Then came ‘Doubles Left, Touchdown.’ Jacobson, son of Northern Iowa head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson, threw a short hook pass over the middle to Aiden Sorenson, who immediately lateraled to Trey Campbell.