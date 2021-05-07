Divisional track: Maddy McFarland posts record, Cedar Falls finishes 3 points back of title

“We moved somethings around this week to give some girls opportunities,” Cedar Falls head coach Chris Wood said. “I’m not going to put where we finished on them. One or two places here or there can shift things around, too. I was happy with how they girls competed and finished strong.”

As for McFarland, Wood said the reason she’s close to breaking the 15-second barrier in the 100 hurdles is because of the work she has put in.

“One of the things she set for herself in the offseason was to push and push and grind and that is what she has done,” Wood said. “We threw her in the 4x100 tonight which was about a 10 1/2 minute turnaround from the 400 hurdles. She’s just been doing it all for us.”

Cedar Falls also got a sweep from Myah Brinker in the discus (124-0) and shot put (36-6 1/2). Her winning marks fell short of personal season bests, but Brinker feels there is time left before next Thursday’s district meet in Cedar Rapids to ramp up her training and results.

“It wasn’t my best performance,” Brinker said. “I typically rise to the level of my competition and I did that in the discus tonight. There was a girl (from Prairie) we were going back and forth early where she was a foot ahead and then I was a foot ahead and we were trading the lead. I rose to the occasion there so I’m happy.