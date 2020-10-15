Cross Country: Cedar Falls boys' win MVC Divisional championship

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls boys ran a dominating race Thursday at Birdsall Park as the Tigers claimed the 2020 MVC Mississippi Division title in easy fashion.

Cedar Falls had all five of its scoring runners finish in the top six as the Tigers easily beat runner-up Iowa City Liberty, 20-68, for the team title to earn head coach Scott Gall coach of the year honors.

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Andrew Bickford edged Cedar Falls’ Michael Goodenbour, 16 minutes, 11.3 seconds to 16:11.8, for individual medalist honors.

It was a gaggle of Tigers that followed Goodenbour across the finish line as Eli Smith, Brayden Burnett, Joel Burris and TJ Tomlyanovich finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively with a split of seven seconds between those four runners.

Linn-Mar captured the girls’ team title with Lion Micah Poellet winning in 18:19.6.

Cedar Falls’ Anna Scannell was 12th and Amara Lytle was 18th.

In Dubuque, at the Valley Divisional, Waterloo XC’s Charlotte Gettman was the top finisher on the girls side, taking 24th in 21:04.4. Andrew Tracy was Waterloo’s top boys’ finisher taking 30th in 18:01.08.