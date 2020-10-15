Cross Country: Cedar Falls boys' win MVC Divisional championship

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls boys ran a dominating race Thursday at Birdsall Park as the Tigers claimed the 2020 MVC Mississippi Division title in easy fashion.
Cedar Falls had all five of its scoring runners finish in the top six as the Tigers easily beat runner-up Iowa City Liberty, 20-68, for the team title to earn head coach Scott Gall coach of the year honors.
Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Andrew Bickford edged Cedar Falls’ Michael Goodenbour, 16 minutes, 11.3 seconds to 16:11.8, for individual medalist honors.
It was a gaggle of Tigers that followed Goodenbour across the finish line as Eli Smith, Brayden Burnett, Joel Burris and TJ Tomlyanovich finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively with a split of seven seconds between those four runners.
Linn-Mar captured the girls’ team title with Lion Micah Poellet winning in 18:19.6.
Cedar Falls’ Anna Scannell was 12th and Amara Lytle was 18th.
In Dubuque, at the Valley Divisional, Waterloo XC’s Charlotte Gettman was the top finisher on the girls side, taking 24th in 21:04.4. Andrew Tracy was Waterloo’s top boys’ finisher taking 30th in 18:01.08.
The Dubuque Senior girls and Dubuque Hempstead boys won team titles.
Results
Cross Country
MVC Mississippi Divisional
At Birdsall Park (Cedar Falls)
Girls
Team standings – 1.Linn-Mar 42, 2. Iowa City Liberty 72, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 84, 4. Western Dubuque 96, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 102, 6. Cedar Falls 116, 7. Iowa City High 145, 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 242.
Top-five individuals – 1. Micah Poellet (LM), 18:19.6, 2. Ashlyn Keeney (ICL), 19J4.5, 3. Gabby Moran (DW), 19:12.6, 4. Camille Mac (ICL), 19:23.1, 5. Lauren Klein (WD), 19:33.0
Cedar Falls – 12. Anna Scannell, 19:59.0, 18. Amara Lytle, 20:13.8, 19. Rachel Mandt, 20:14.0, 37. Jules Fromm, 21:28.1, 40. Brooklyn Francis, 21:37.5, 41. Sara Goodenbour, 21:37.9, Anna Becker, 21:37.9.
Boys
Team standings -- 1. Cedar Falls 20, 2. Iowa City Liberty 68, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 71, 4. Iowa City High 122, 5. Dubuque Wahlert 153, 6. Linn-Mar 164, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 166, 8. Western Dubuque 174.
Top-five individuals – 1. Andrew Bickford (CRP), 16:11.3, 2. Michael Goodenbour (CF), 16:11.8, 3. Eli Smith (CF), 16:21.1, 4. Brayden Burnett (CF), 16:22.8, 5. Joel Burris (CF), 16:25.8.
Cedar Falls -- 2. Goodenbour 16:11.8, 3. Smith,16:21.1, 4. Burnett16:22.8, 5. Burris, 16:25.8, 6. TJ Tomlyanovich, 16:28.9.
MVC Valley Divisional
At Dubuque Soccer Complex
Girls
Team standings – 1. Dubuque Senior 32, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 39, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 73, 4. Iowa City West 91, 5. Waterloo West 171, 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 176, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 180.
Top-five individuals – Keelee Leitzen (DH), 17:53.7, 2. Lillian Schmidt (DS), 18:02.1, 3. Izzy Gorton (DS), 18:39.5, Brook O’Brien (DH), 18:55.7, 5. Julia Gehl (DH), 19:03.6
Waterloo West – 24. Charlotte Gettman, 21:04.4, 32. Victoria Knight, 22:38.5, 35. Alivia See, 23:05.3, 36. Madison Tieskotter, 23:13.7, 44. Eleanor Filippone, 24:28.4.
Boys
Team standings – 1. Dubuque Hempstead 20, 2. Iowa City West 62, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 96, 4. Dubuque Senior 97, 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 113, 6. Waterloo XC 174, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 191.
Top-five individuals – 1. Ryan Winger (DH), 15:41.3, 2. Conner Kilgore (DS), 16:12.0, 3. Derek Leicht (DH), 16:14.4, 4. Brady Blean (DH), 16:24.4, 5. Josh Davis (DH), 16:27.7
Waterloo – 30. Andrew Tracy, 18:01.8, 31. Andrew Congdon, 18:07.0, 33. Kaelan Eilers, 18:12.3, 37. Ian Lucas, 18:24.2, 43. Cooper Paxton, 18:49.1.
