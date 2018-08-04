WATERLOO -- Eight metro athletes who represented their respective schools at the highest level are the 2018 Clyde Artus Award winners.
The Artus Award is named after the former Courier writer-photographer known for his coverage of high school sports and has honored the best and brightest senior athletes in the metro area for more than 60 years.
This year's senior MVPs are A.J. Green and Cynthia Wolf of Cedar Falls, Olivia Fain and Mitch McFarland of Waterloo Columbus, Jacee Clark and Brianna Netty of Waterloo East and Natalie Christensen and Sam O'Brien of Waterloo West.
Cedar Falls
Cynthia Wolf
THE LINEUP: A two-sport standout in basketball and volleyball for the Tigers.
ON AN HONOR ROLL: A three-year basketball letterwinner, three-time state tournament participant and Iowa Girls Coaches Association and Iowa Newspaper Association third-team all-stater. Two-time first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference, two-time first-team All-Metro, honorable mention All-USA Iowa twice and earned a spot on the Class 5A state all-tournament team. On the volleyball court, Wolf was a three-year letterwinner, a three-year state tournament participant and a member of the all-tournament team as a senior, and a second-team all-MVC selection.
ON DECK: Wolf has signed to play basketball at the University of Northern Iowa and plans to pursue an education in the medical field.
A.J. Green
THE LINEUP: Green was one of the state's most accomplished and decorated basketball players and a two-year letterwinner in golf.
ON AN HONOR ROLL: Three-time first-team All-Metro, all-Mississippi Valley Conference and all-state. Holds eight Cedar Falls records. Two-time player of the year in the Valley Division. Two-time all-tournament team member at state, captain of the all-tournament team as a senior for Cedar Falls' championship squad, Iowa's Class 4A Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American nominee. Green was the state leader in made 3-pointers and the Class 4A record holder for 3s in a season. He was ranked as a national top 100 recruit.
ON DECK: Green turned down Division I basketball offers from the likes of Virginia, Clemson, Iowa State, Nebraska and Minnesota to sign with the University of Northern Iowa.
Columbus
Olivia Fain
THE LINEUP: Fain did it all at Columbus, earning 14 varsity letters in voleyball, basketball, tennis and soccer.
ON AN HONOR ROLL: In tennis, Fain was part of four state championship girls' teams, won two co-ed state titles and was a state doubles champ in 2018 and a state singles champ in 2016. Was a two-year volleyball starter and part of teams that finished as state champions in 2017 and state runners-up in 2016. Started for Sailor soccer squads that made the state quarterfinals once and state semifinals twice. Named the 2018 Waterloo Exchange Club girls' basketball MVP. All-Metro and all-North Iowa Cedar League in volleyball, basketball and soccer and all-state in volleyball, tennis and soccer.
ON DECK: Has signed to play tennis for the University of Northern Iowa.
Mitch McFarland
THE LINEUP: McFarland earned 10 varsity letters in soccer, football and wrestling.
ON AN HONOR ROLL: Two-time All-Metro, 2017 all-district and a nominee for the Waterloo Rotary Club's senior MVI award in football , All-Metro in soccer and a district wrestling qualifier.
ON DECK: To be determined.
Waterloo East
Brianna Netty
THE LINEUP: A five-year starter and letterwinner in softball and a four-year starter and letterwinner in volleyball.
ON AN HONOR ROLL: All-Metro and all-Mississippi Valley Conference in softball four times and an all-district and all-state selection once. Team captain in softball for three years and Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-star selection. All-Metro twice, all-MVC honorable mention twice and two-year captain in volleyball. Earned MVC all-academic honors twice.
ON DECK: Plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College to play softball and then transfer to a four-year university to complete a degree in education.
Jacee Clark
THE LINEUP: Standout in football, basketball and track and field with eight total varsity letters.
ON AN HONOR ROLL: State champion in high jump, state qualifier in 4x200 relay and a track and field all-stater. First-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference and all-district in football, a three-time All-Metro selection in basketball and a two-time All-Metro football performer. Served as a team captain in all three sports.
ON DECK: Plans to compete in both football and track and field for Wartburg College.
Waterloo West
Natalie Christensen
THE LINEUP: Lettered in softball three years, cross country once and tennis once.
ON AN HONOR ROLL: Valuable team member for the Wahawks and an outstanding student.
ON DECK: To be determined.
Sam O'Brien
THE LINEUP: Three letters in cross country, two in swimming and two in track and field.
ON AN HONOR ROLL: Academic all-Mississippi Valley Conference in all three sports and honorable mention all-MVC in track and field.
ON DECK: To be determined.
