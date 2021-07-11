Courier announces Clyde Artus Award senior MVP winners

Eight metro athletes who represented their respective schools at the highest level are the 2021 Clyde Artus Award winners.

The Artus Award is named after the former Courier writer-photographer known for his coverage of high school sports and has honored the best and brightest senior athletes in the metro area for more than 60 years.

Cedar Falls

T.J. Tomlyanovich

ACTIVITIES: Cross country and track

HONORS: Tomlyanovich was named the Most Valuable Male Performer at the 2021 Drake Relays after leading his team to wins in the 4x800, 4x400 and winning the 400. He capped his career by winning the 400, anchoring wins in the distance medley and 4x400 and taking second in the 800. He also helped led the Tigers to a third-place finish at the Class 4A state cross country meet in the fall.

COLLEGE PLANS:Undecided

Anaya Barney

ACTIVITIES: Basketball and track