Courier announces Clyde Artus Award senior MVP winners

Eight metro athletes who represented their respective schools at the highest level are the 2021 Clyde Artus Award winners.
The Artus Award is named after the former Courier writer-photographer known for his coverage of high school sports and has honored the best and brightest senior athletes in the metro area for more than 60 years.
Cedar Falls
T.J. Tomlyanovich
ACTIVITIES: Cross country and track
HONORS: Tomlyanovich was named the Most Valuable Male Performer at the 2021 Drake Relays after leading his team to wins in the 4x800, 4x400 and winning the 400. He capped his career by winning the 400, anchoring wins in the distance medley and 4x400 and taking second in the 800. He also helped led the Tigers to a third-place finish at the Class 4A state cross country meet in the fall.
COLLEGE PLANS:Undecided
Anaya Barney
ACTIVITIES: Basketball and track
HONORS: Barney was the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association 2021 Class 5A player of the year. Three times Barney has been named all-state in basketball and was the 2021 Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional player of the year. She finished her career ranked second all-time in blocks, fourth in steals, fifth in assists and sixth in rebounds. She was also named to the academic all-state team. Barney was also a state track qualifier as a sophomore and senior.
COLLEGE PLANS: Barney will join her sister, Kiana, on the women’s basketball team at Northern Iowa this fall.
Waterloo East
Chase Niles
ACTIVITIES: Football, track, wrestling
HONORS: Niles was a three-year letterwinner in football, while also lettering in both track and wrestling. He was the 2020 Trojan football team MVP and earned all-Metro and all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors. In 2019, he ran at the state track meet.
COLLEGE PLANS: Niles will be attending Upper Iowa University in the fall majoring in sports media and playing on the Peacock football team.
Sydney Magnuson
ACTIVITIES: Softball, volleyball, wrestling cheer, football cheer and kickline.
HONORS: A member of the honor roll all four years at East, Magnuson was a captain this year for both the volleyball and softball teams. She has been an honorable mention all-Mississippi Valley Conference in both volleyball and softball.
COLLEGE PLANS: Magnuson plans on attending Hawkeye Community College to play volleyball and she will be studying Ultrasound Technology.
Columbus Catholic
Alex Feldmann
ACTIVITIES: Football, basketball, wrestling, track, tennis, baseball and rugby
HONORS: Feldmann was named the 2021 state tournament MVP in rugby this spring and was an all-state defensive back for the Sailors this fall. Additionally, he was named the Doc Miller MVP in football for Waterloo Schools. He is a two-time all-Metro football player and was named to the all-North Iowa Cedar League first team in baseball last summer. He has earned 10 letters in his career.
COLLEGE PLANS: Feldmann has enrolled in Hawkeye Community College’s EMS program and this fall will attend Kirkwood Community College to study Fire Science.
Reagan Lindsay
ACTIVITIES: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball, student lighthouse team, student government, senior leadership, musical.
HONORS: Lindsay accumulated 14 letters over her career – basketball (4), volleyball (2), soccer (3) and softball (5). She has been named first team all-state in soccer and academic all-state in volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball. She has also been named first-team all-conference in softball, basketball and volleyball
COLLEGE PLANS: Lindsay will be attending Loras College to play soccer while majoring in biology.
Waterloo West
Mitch Fordyce
ACTIVITIES: Golf, basketball, baseball
HONORS: Fordyce earned third-team all-state honors as a catcher last summer by the IHSBCA. He is a two-time all-Mississippi Valley Conference first-team selection, been named all-metro twice in baseball and this past winter was a second-team all-metro basketball selection. Fordyce also carried a 3.9 grade-point average.
COLLEGE PLANS: Fordyce has signed to play baseball at Des Moines Area Community College
Carley Caughron
ACTIVITIES: Swimming and track
HONORS: Caughron capped a standout senior season with a third-place finish in the 50 free and second place in the 100 free at the state swim meet. Caughron finished her career owning six Waterloo West swim school records and was the 2020 Regional Swimmer of the Year. A state track qualifier, Caughron also was an academic all-state honoree for both swimming and track.