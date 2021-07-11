 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Courier announces Clyde Artus Award senior MVP winners
0 comments
PREP ATHLETICS

Courier announces Clyde Artus Award senior MVP winners

{{featured_button_text}}
State Track Sat2 11

Cedar Falls' T.J. Tomlyanovich leads the pack in the 800 meter dash in May at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Eight metro athletes who represented their respective schools at the highest level are the 2021 Clyde Artus Award winners.

The Artus Award is named after the former Courier writer-photographer known for his coverage of high school sports and has honored the best and brightest senior athletes in the metro area for more than 60 years.

Cedar Falls

T.J. Tomlyanovich

ACTIVITIES: Cross country and track

HONORS: Tomlyanovich was named the Most Valuable Male Performer at the 2021 Drake Relays after leading his team to wins in the 4x800, 4x400 and winning the 400. He capped his career by winning the 400, anchoring wins in the distance medley and 4x400 and taking second in the 800. He also helped led the Tigers to a third-place finish at the Class 4A state cross country meet in the fall.

COLLEGE PLANS:Undecided

Anaya Barney

ACTIVITIES: Basketball and track

HONORS: Barney was the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association 2021 Class 5A player of the year. Three times Barney has been named all-state in basketball and was the 2021 Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional player of the year. She finished her career ranked second all-time in blocks, fourth in steals, fifth in assists and sixth in rebounds. She was also named to the academic all-state team. Barney was also a state track qualifier as a sophomore and senior.

COLLEGE PLANS: Barney will join her sister, Kiana, on the women’s basketball team at Northern Iowa this fall.

Waterloo East

Chase Niles

ACTIVITIES: Football, track, wrestling

HONORS: Niles was a three-year letterwinner in football, while also lettering in both track and wrestling. He was the 2020 Trojan football team MVP and earned all-Metro and all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors. In 2019, he ran at the state track meet.

COLLEGE PLANS: Niles will be attending Upper Iowa University in the fall majoring in sports media and playing on the Peacock football team.

Sydney Magnuson

ACTIVITIES: Softball, volleyball, wrestling cheer, football cheer and kickline.

HONORS: A member of the honor roll all four years at East, Magnuson was a captain this year for both the volleyball and softball teams. She has been an honorable mention all-Mississippi Valley Conference in both volleyball and softball.

COLLEGE PLANS: Magnuson plans on attending Hawkeye Community College to play volleyball and she will be studying Ultrasound Technology.

Columbus Catholic

Alex Feldmann

ACTIVITIES: Football, basketball, wrestling, track, tennis, baseball and rugby

HONORS: Feldmann was named the 2021 state tournament MVP in rugby this spring and was an all-state defensive back for the Sailors this fall. Additionally, he was named the Doc Miller MVP in football for Waterloo Schools. He is a two-time all-Metro football player and was named to the all-North Iowa Cedar League first team in baseball last summer. He has earned 10 letters in his career.

COLLEGE PLANS: Feldmann has enrolled in Hawkeye Community College’s EMS program and this fall will attend Kirkwood Community College to study Fire Science.

Reagan Lindsay

ACTIVITIES: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball, student lighthouse team, student government, senior leadership, musical.

HONORS: Lindsay accumulated 14 letters over her career – basketball (4), volleyball (2), soccer (3) and softball (5). She has been named first team all-state in soccer and academic all-state in volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball. She has also been named first-team all-conference in softball, basketball and volleyball

COLLEGE PLANS: Lindsay will be attending Loras College to play soccer while majoring in biology.

Waterloo West

Mitch Fordyce

ACTIVITIES: Golf, basketball, baseball

HONORS: Fordyce earned third-team all-state honors as a catcher last summer by the IHSBCA. He is a two-time all-Mississippi Valley Conference first-team selection, been named all-metro twice in baseball and this past winter was a second-team all-metro basketball selection. Fordyce also carried a 3.9 grade-point average.

COLLEGE PLANS: Fordyce has signed to play baseball at Des Moines Area Community College

In addition to basketball, Fordyce competes in golf and baseball. He maintains a 3.9 GPA.

Carley Caughron

ACTIVITIES: Swimming and track

HONORS: Caughron capped a standout senior season with a third-place finish in the 50 free and second place in the 100 free at the state swim meet. Caughron finished her career owning six Waterloo West swim school records and was the 2020 Regional Swimmer of the Year. A state track qualifier, Caughron also was an academic all-state honoree for both swimming and track.

COLLEGE PLANS: Caughron has signed to swim at Iowa State University.

+8 
Tomlyanovich

Tomlyanovich
+8 
anaya barney 2020-21

Barney
+8 
Chase Niles

Niles
+8 
Sydney Magnuson

Magnuson 
+8 
Alex Feldmann

Feldmann
+8 
2021 - Reagan Lindsay

Reagan Lindsay
+8 
Mitch Fordyce 2019

Fordyce
+8 
2020 Carley Caughron

Caughron
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News