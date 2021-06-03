Columbus' Molly Fereday, Cedar Falls girls each finish fourth at girls' state golf

Waterloo Columbus junior Molly Fereday and the Cedar Falls girls each finished fourth at their respective state girls’ golf championships Wednesday.

Fereday who finished day one in a four-way tie for the lead at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown, closed with an 84 as she finished the two-day tournament with a total of 162.

Van Meter’s Kyle Carey edged Roland-Story’s Kaitlyn Rahfeldt by a stroke, 155-156, to win medalist honors. Carey fired a final round 7.

New Hampton took third overall in the 2A race with a score of 717. Van Meter won with a 691.

Dike-New Hartford was seventh, led by Jillian Beuter who carded rounds of 88-91. Denver was eighth.

In Class 4A at Otter Creek in Ankeny, Cedar Falls, making its seventh consecutive state meet, moved up a spot to finish fourth.

The Tigers clipped 12 strokes off their first-round score to shoot 338 and finish with a two-day score of 688. West Des Moines Valley (604), Pleasant Valley (666) and Bettendorf (682) were 1-2-3.

Cedar Falls was led by senior Amara Lytle who capped off her career with a brilliant round of 70. She finished sixth overall with a score of 146.