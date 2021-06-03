Columbus' Molly Fereday, Cedar Falls girls each finish fourth at girls' state golf

Waterloo Columbus junior Molly Fereday and the Cedar Falls girls each finished fourth at their respective state girls’ golf championships Wednesday.
Fereday who finished day one in a four-way tie for the lead at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown, closed with an 84 as she finished the two-day tournament with a total of 162.
Van Meter’s Kyle Carey edged Roland-Story’s Kaitlyn Rahfeldt by a stroke, 155-156, to win medalist honors. Carey fired a final round 7.
New Hampton took third overall in the 2A race with a score of 717. Van Meter won with a 691.
Dike-New Hartford was seventh, led by Jillian Beuter who carded rounds of 88-91. Denver was eighth.
In Class 4A at Otter Creek in Ankeny, Cedar Falls, making its seventh consecutive state meet, moved up a spot to finish fourth.
The Tigers clipped 12 strokes off their first-round score to shoot 338 and finish with a two-day score of 688. West Des Moines Valley (604), Pleasant Valley (666) and Bettendorf (682) were 1-2-3.
Cedar Falls was led by senior Amara Lytle who capped off her career with a brilliant round of 70. She finished sixth overall with a score of 146.
Bettendorf’s Shannyn Vogler won after firing rounds of 69 and 68 for a four-shot win over Newton’s Rylee Heryford.
Waterloo West senior Chase Doland finished 35th overall. She carded a round of 89 Wednesday and finished with a 36-hole score of 184.
In Class 3A at River Valley in Adel, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Brenna Bodensteiner finished 22nd. She had rounds of 93 and 92.
In 1A at Ames Golf and Country Club, Grundy Center was third with a final score of 762. Algona Garrigan won with a 671.
Abbie Lindeman paced the Spartans with a seventh place finish that included rounds of 81 and 84. North Butler’s Meg Thompson was 10th. She had rounds of 85 and 86.
Results
Class 1A
At Ames Country Club
Team standings: 1. Algona Garrigan 342-329 — 671, 2. Central Lyon 377-368 – 745. 3. Grundy Center 372-390 – 762, 4. New London 395-278 – 773, 5. Boyer Valley 393-392 – 785, 6. Newell-Fonda 399-388 – 787, Saint Ansgar 401-386 – 787, 8. Westwood 402-396 – 798, 9. Durant 414-402 — 816, 10. Sigourney 420-407-827.
Top-five individuals: 1. Greenlee Smock (Lynnville-Sully), 77-77 — 154, 2. Madeline Streicher (Edgewood-Colesburg), 77-79 – 156 3. Annie Burns (Garrigan) 85-77 — 162, 4. Tori Galles (Remsen St. Mary’s), 83-80 – 163, 4. Kelly Baade (Garrigan), 79-84 – 163.
Area individuals: 10. Meg Thompson (North Butler), 85-86 – 171.
Grundy Center: 7. Lindeman 81-84 – 165, Brylee Hoeg 92-99 – 191, Avery Dirks 97-95 — 192, Lauren Krausman 102-112 – 214.
Class 2A
At American Legion Golf Course (Marshalltown)
Team standings: 1. Van Meter 349-342 – 691, 2. Roland-Story 356-345 – 701, 3. New Hampton 356-361 – 717. 7. Dike-New Hartford 392-399 – 791, 8. Denver 408-409 – 817.
Top-five individuals: 1. Kylie Carey (Van Meter), 78-77 – 155, 2. Kaitlyn Rahfeldt (Roland-Story), 79-77 — 156, 3. London Wille (Van Meter), 78-79 – 157, 4. Molly Fereday (Columbus), 78-84 – 162, 5. Alli Nash (Tipton), 78-86 – 164.
New Hampton: Sanja Djukic, 82-90 — 172, Emma Ewert 85-83 — 168, Lydia Olson 91-93 — 184, Lola Lemke 103-95 – 198.
Dike-New Hartford: Jillian Beuter 88-91 – 179, Anna Syharath 89-104 — 193, Maryn Bixby 105-96 — 201, Whitney Wauters 110—113 – 223 Taya Curtis 115-108 – 223..
Denver: Haley Bahlmann 93-104 — 197, Alexis Wurzer 100-99 — 199, Olivia Buhr 103-99 — 202, Sydney Buss, 112-109 – 221.
Class 3A
At River Valley Golf Course (Adel)
Team Standings: 1. Washington 340-335 – 675, 2. Gilbert 357-346 – 703, 3. 389-356 – 745.
Top-five individuals: 1. Eden Lorhbach (Gilbert), 76-73 — 149, 2. Kiki Bruner (Washington), 77-74 – 151, 3. Kaitlin Hotchkiss (Xavier), 85-76 – 161, Meghan DeLong (Clear Lake), 83-78 – 161, 5. Nora Carlson (Humboldt), 78-85 – 163, 5. Anna Nacos (Washington), 80-83 – 163.
Area individuals: 22. Brenna Bodensteiner (Waverly-Shell Rock), 93-92 — 185. 38. Sarah Mitchell (Charles City), 98—104 – 202, 41. Delaney Martin (Independence), 101-02 — 203.
Class 4A
At Otter Creek GC (Ankeny)
Team Standings: 1. West Des Moines Valley 304-300 — 604, 2. Pleasant Valley 345-321 – 666, 3. Bettendorf 347-335 – 682, 4. Cedar Falls 350-338 – 688, 5. Marshalltown 345-344 – 689, 6. Western Dubuque 360-333 693, 7. Southeast Polk 356-344 – 700, 8. Waukee 361-346 – 707, 9. Linn-Mar 358-353 – 711, 10. Dallas Center-Grimes 380-384 – 764.
Top-five individuals: 1. Shannyn Vogler (Bettendorf), 69-68 – 137, 2. Rylee Heryford (Newton), 73—68 – 141, 3. Isabella Pettersen (IC Liberty), 71-71 – 142, 4. Paige Hoffman (WDM Valley), 67-76 – 143, 5. Morgan Hawkins (Dubuque Hempstead), 71-74 – 145.